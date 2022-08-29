WATCH: Will Boston’s Lab Boom End?

The numbers are worrisome: 65 percent of life science real estate projects in the planning stages in Greater Boston might be paused or abandoned entirely. And over 1 million square feet of lab space hit the sublease market recently.

But does this actually represent a problem for developers and building owners aiming to cater to the biotech industry? The answer is more nuanced than the topline statistics might make it out to be.

A trio of experts – Liz Berthelette, director of research at brokerage Newmark; Mark Bruso, senior research manager at brokerage JLL New England; and Alex Mancuso, director of leasing for East Coast and U.K. markets at developer BioMed Realty – sat down with Banker & Tradesman associate editor Steve Adams on Aug. 29, 2022 to piece together a picture of what’s happening in the market right now.