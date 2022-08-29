Santander Commits $2.5M to City Year

The parent company of Santander Bank has committed $2.5 million in funding over three years to Boston-based City Year, which supports U.S. public schools that are considered under-resourced.

The commitment includes $1 million in funding for City Year’s Whole School Whole Child program in Boston, New York, Miami, Philadelphia and Providence, Santander said in statement. The program provides students with academic tutoring, coaching, assistance with afterschool activities and other resources. City Year, which operates in 29 cities across 21 states, is a member of the federal AmeriCorps volunteer program.

“We are proud to announce this new commitment today as we deepen our decade-long relationship with City Year, helping them carry out their mission of supporting students,” Tim Wennes, Santander US CEO, said in the statement last week. “Santander’s purpose is to help people and businesses prosper. This commitment to City Year is another demonstration in how we live out that purpose by supporting organizations that make a meaningful difference in the communities where we work each day to serve our five million customers.”

Through the Santander Consumer USA Inc. Foundation, Santander has also committed $1.5 million over three years to support City Year Dallas.

More than 1,000 City Year Corps members will also take part in financial inclusion programming, the statement said, receiving financial education and one-on-one coaching from Operation HOPE, a nonprofit providing financial literacy programs. Corps members will receive a $1,000 award for completing the program. The program, which began in 2021 as a pilot in Dallas, will include15 cities in 2022, with a plans to expand to all City Year cities in 2023.

Including the $2.5 million commitment, Santander said its contributions to City Year since 2011 have totaled nearly $5 million.

“City Year is thrilled to be partnering with Santander,” Jim Balfanz, CEO of City Year, said in the statement. “Our mission has always been to help students and schools succeed, which creates a more just and equitable future for all of us. This partnership will ensure City Year AmeriCorps members are able to serve full time in schools to support student success while developing young leaders who can work across lines of difference. We look forward to partnering with Santander to continue to support the development and success of young people.”