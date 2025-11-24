Noise Wall Study, Roundabouts Included in Riverside Mitigation Package

A 753-unit housing development that would provide a multi-million-dollar mitigation package is up for approval by Newton officials next week.

The latest development plan for 399 Grove St. replaces a mixed-use project previously proposed by Wellesley-based Mark Development. It would be built on a 9.3-acre site that includes a parking lot leased from the MBTA next to the Riverside Green Line station, and the former Indigo Hotel property.

According to an announcement by Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, Mark Development has agreed to “significant investments” in the neighborhood, including off-site traffic projects, noise mitigation and open space commitments.

The mitigation package includes $3.5 million for neighborhood improvements, $1.5 million for municipal building and playground improvements and $30,000 for a study of a noise barrier between Route 128 and Deforest Road, a residential neighborhood.

According to a memo from the Department of Planning and Development, a separate off-site improvements agreement includes construction of two roundabouts at the Route 128 interchange, a shared use path along Grove Street, separated bike panes and a pedestrian walkway from the site to Grove Street, a multi-use path along Grove Street across Route 128 to Lower Falls Community Center, and a bike and pedestrian way connecting to Riverside Park.

The development would contribute approximately $1 million in annual net new revenues to the city, according to an announcement last week by Fuller.

In 2021, the Newton City Council approved a mixed-use development that included 360,000 square feet of office-lab space and 550 housing units.

But groundbreaking of the project was delayed by the life science leasing slump, and Mark Development returned to local and state officials to propose reworking the buildout.

In August 2023, the MBTA Board of Directors approved splitting the project into two phases, beginning with the residential portion on the western end of the site.

The Newton City Council’s Land Use Committee voted unanimously this month to recommend approval of a special permit and rezoning of the property to Newton’s mixed use 3 district. A full council vote is scheduled for Dec. 1.

The project includes six buildings ranging from 4 to 7 stories totaling 753 housing units, including 151 income-restricted units, and 1,110 parking spaces, including a 980-space garage.

The average income requirement for affordable units is a maximum 65 percent of area median income, according to a memorandum from Newton’s Department of Planning and Development.