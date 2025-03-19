North End Ex-Restaurant Supply Property Headed to Auction

A real estate auction has been scheduled for a pair of properties in Boston’s North End once eyed for a potential redevelopment.

Littleton-based Workers Credit Union is seeking to foreclose on the neighboring properties at 145-155 and 169 North Washington St., which were acquired by Boston-based developer Ad Meloria in 2017 for $10.5 million.

AM Project 169 NWS LLC, a realty trust affiliated with Ad Meloria, declared Chapter 7 bankruptcy in February. It listed $10 million to $50 million in assets and liabilities of $1 million to $10 million, according to a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

The 145-155 North Washington St. property includes a pair of 5-story buildings totaling 25,170 square feet, including a former showroom for Eastern Bakers Restaurant Supply. The 169 North Washington St. property includes a vacant single-family home.

Paul E. Saperstein Auctioneers & Appraisers scheduled the mortgagee’s sales of real estate for 11 a.m. on April 29. A message was left with Ad Meloria seeking comment.