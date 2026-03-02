North Reading Walmart Redevelopment to Add Groceries, Online Services

Walmart submitted plans to expand its North Reading store to 216,000 square feet, enabling it to add groceries and online pickup services.

The 61,000 square-foot expansion would be built on the north side of the existing building and includes additional parking and utility infrastructure, developers said.

The project would generate an additional 2,140 vehicle trips to the property daily, bringing the projected total to 7,854, according to a traffic study.

The 72 Main St. store is located in North Reading Plaza, a nearly 22-acre property owned by RK Centers of Needham.

“The existing Walmart store is small by current Walmart standards, outdated, doesn’t sell groceries and doesn’t provide the same services, such as online pickup and delivery that most up-to-date Walmart stores provide,” the Bentonville, Arkansas-based chain stated in a submission to the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act office.

The project team includes permitting consultant Epsilon Associates, Bohler Engineering, Vanaasse & Associates and Goddard Consulting LLC.

The project is scheduled for completion in fall 2030, according to the filing.

The 159,173 square-foot North Reading Plaza has a 3-mile population radius of 35,136 with average household income of $193,070, according to RK Centers.