North Shore Bank Rebrands to TruNorth

After growing its branch footprint far beyond its name in the last two years, North Shore Bank has rebranded to TruNorth Bank.

The change also applies to its Abington Bank division and takes effect today.

“TruNorth Bank represents who we are today and where we’re headed,” TruNorth Bank President and CEO Michael Wheeler said in a statement. “We are deeply rooted in the communities we serve, and those roots give us the strength to grow, evolve, and aim higher — without ever losing sight of what matters most: our customers, our neighbors, and our people.”

The rebrand now brings Peabody-based North Shore Bank and Abington Bank under one brand. The name also reflects the bank’s branch network extending from the North Shore into New Hampshire, with 29 locations.

The bank joined the Hometown Financial Group network and bought Abington Bank in the same transaction in September 2024, and now has $3.3 billion in assets after buying Quincy-based Colonial Federal Savings Bank in November 2025.

The $6.9 billion multibank mutual holding company now has three main mutual bank brands under its ownership – TruNorth, BankHometown and BankESB – as well as Hometown Mortgage.

“Our name may be new, but our purpose is unchanged,” Wheeler said in a statement. “We remain committed to showing up, giving back, and supporting the places we live and work.”