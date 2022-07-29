Office Space, 20 Retailers to Replace Cinema in Chestnut Hill

The former AMC Chestnut Hill cinema will be replaced by a 90,000-square-foot expansion of The Street Chestnut Hill retail complex, including office space and 20 new stores and restaurants.

Construction will begin within weeks on the new 27 Boylston complex at the open-air property Route 9 property, WS Development announced this week.

An elevated walkway will wrap around the three-story structure, and a 64-foot bridge will wind through new tree canopies connecting to the southern facade of the complex.

WS said tenants including local businesses, restaurants and fitness clubs will be announced in coming months. WS declined to divulge the square-footage of the office component, which will be located on the third floor.

The as-of-right project is scheduled for completion in 2023.

“We brought our passion for community and placemaking to this quirky existing building to enhance the original architecture into a series of dynamic pedestrian and retail experiences,” Jared Ramsdell, design director for WS Studio at WS Development, said in a statement.

Existing tenants at the property include OddFellows Ice Cream Co., Juice Press, Showcase SuperLux, Shake Shack and Polkadog Bakery.