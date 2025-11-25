Oliver Street-Bain Partnership Sells Woburn Property

A Denver real estate investor acquired the headquarters of a building materials supplier in Woburn for nearly $17.85 million from Boston-based Oliver Street Capital and Bain Capital’s real estate arm.

Sagard Real Estate purchased 8 Rossler Road, which contains a nearly 67,000 square-foot warehouse on 3.3 acres with rail access.

The property previously traded for $9.5 million in 2020, according to data compiled by The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. The property is the headquarters of Atlantic Plywood Corporation.

Denver-based Sagard Real Estate has $5.2 billion in assets under management through separate accounts and commingled funds.

JLL represented the seller.

“The exceptional response from our marketing campaign demonstrates the scarcity and desirability of infill industrial assets with long-term, credit-worthy tenancy,” Managing Director Michael Restivo said in a statement.