DeMaria Leaves Major Developments in Hands of Everett’s New Mayor

“Development” is a promising word in Gateway Cities, and Everett’s new mayor just inherited a lot of it in his first few weeks in office.

Agreements for two major projects – a $500 million soccer stadium and two new hotels across from the Encore Boston Harbor casino – were announced just as former mayor Carlo DeMaria was leaving office earlier this month. Another massive mixed-use development that will include manufacturing, office, and retail space is already the works.

It’s all part of DeMaria’s 18-year legacy, during which he ushered in a development boom anchored by the city’s welcoming of the Commonwealth’s biggest casino. But in November, voters decided that the swaggering mayor’s work in Everett was finished after a series of scandals, including an investigation that found DeMaria had intentionally concealed “longevity” bonuses that were improperly paid to him.

Few cities have experienced the kind of growth Everett has seen in the last seven years. Now, further transformation of the city’s once-blighted Lower Broadway district will be overseen by newly elected mayor Robert Van Campen, who was inaugurated on January 5.

“I refer to it as a case study for urban renewal,” he said in an interview. “It is quite an honor for me to come into office at a time when I have the ability to make sure this is all implemented properly.”

On his last day in office, DeMaria announced that he had finally struck a deal with Wynn Resorts – the operator of Encore Boston Harbor – allowing two hotels to be built across the street from the casino after years of discussion. The agreement requires Wynn to pay up to $25 million for the construction of a new, long-sought commuter rail stop along the Newburyport/Rockport line.

Wynn also committed $15 million for other transportation and infrastructure improvements in the area, including expanded bus lines, bike lanes, and a pedestrian bridge that will allow people to safely cross Route 99. The new hotels are expected to total up to 800 rooms and will be built on land currently owned by Wynn by as early as 2028, though the plans still need to be reviewed by the Everett Planning Board.

“We look forward to partnering with Mayor Van Campen on the many details to be worked through on our recent agreement and making Everett and Encore even more successful,” Wynn said in a statement.

During his campaign, Van Campen vowed to approach development differently, saying that overdevelopment had “strangled” Everett neighborhoods in recent years.

“The difference between the mayor and me is that I have a more focused view to ensure that the developers aren’t dictating these projects, and that the people of Everett are the ones in the driver’s seat,” Van Campen said in a November interview with CommonWealth Beacon.

But the new mayor mostly expressed content with DeMaria’s last-minute agreement with Wynn, saying the infrastructure commitments, increased city revenue, and anticipated job creation will be good for the community.

“There are positives to this deal. There’s no question about that,” Van Campen said. “But the question is now going to be implementation.”

Van Campen said he will ensure the people of Everett “have their voice heard” when the city outlines the hard details of the project. He also wants to ensure that the benefits of development are felt not only in South Everett, but in Everett Square, Glendale Square, and in the city’s neighborhoods, adding that he hopes residents will eventually see increases in the value of their homes.

The real estate is expected to generate approximately $12 million in annual revenue for the city and will be constructed under a collective bargaining agreement. Wynn could not yet provide estimated cost details for the two hotel projects, which will not include any gambling activities.

Less than a week before the hotel development deal was announced, DeMaria, in his final act, also landed a community impact agreement with the Kraft Group, allowing the construction of a widely discussed New England Revolution soccer stadium to move forward.

Under the 20-year agreement, the city is expected to receive nearly $92 million through direct payments, infrastructure additions and upgrades, and other community investments. The city will receive $2.25 for every ticket sold. The Kraft Group also committed $100 million for environmental mitigation and cleanup at the contaminated former power plant site where the stadium will be built. The 25,000-seat stadium will be made available for public school and youth athletic events.

In a November interview, Van Campen said he wants to drill down on the potential impacts the stadium will have on both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

A mixed-use development project led by development firm The Davis Companies is also scheduled to take over a former ExxonMobil fuel storage facility in Everett. The new site will include an energy storage facility, as well as industrial and manufacturing space, lab and office space, retail space, and thousands of residential units.

The massive projects will further transform Everett’s blighted industrial land and keep DeMaria’s vision for a growing entertainment district alive.

Van Campen said he wants to continue attracting investment in the Lower Broadway corridor. In the future, he plans to recruit a developer to build a new boys and girls club in the area.

“[DeMaria] does leave behind a legacy of transformation in this community, which he should be proud of and I think the community is grateful for,” Van Campen said. “But now it’s time to write a new chapter.”