Overlook Apartments in Brighton Refinanced for $212M

A former Brighton monastery property redeveloped as 555 apartments received $212 million in refinancing from Affinius Capital.

The financing package included a junior mezzanine loan by Siguler Guff & Company to the joint venture of Boston-based Cabot, Cabot & Forbes and Blue Vista.

In 2019, Blue Vista Capital Management provided $150 million in construction financing for the project at the former St. Gabriel’s Monastery and Church at 175 Washington St.

The Overlook at St. Gabriel’s currently lists studio apartments renting from $2,750 per month.

In a statement, Affinius Capital Senior Vice President Perry Katz said the project attracts young professionals and graduate students from nearby universities “seeking premier housing options.”

The church building was renamed Maker Hall and converted into a fitness center, cafe and resident amenity spaces, including a resident lounge in the former chapel.