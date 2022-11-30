Owner of Webster Construction Company Guilty of Tax Fraud

The owner of a Webster-based construction company has pleaded guilty to a tax fraud scheme involving more than $900,000 in unreported business income.

Mariusz Kalinowski, 47, of Woodstock, Connecticut, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty yesterday in Connecticut federal court to one count of filing a false tax return, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Kalinowski owns and operates Kalinowski General Construction Inc. in Webster. The company provides residential and commercial construction services in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Kalinowski did not report on his personal federal tax returns $927,828 in business income for the 2010 through 2013 tax years, the statement said, resulting in approximately $174,746 in taxes that were not paid.

Kalinowski is scheduled to be sentenced in February. He has agreed to pay the IRS $174,746, plus penalties and interest that have accrued on his unpaid taxes, the statement said.