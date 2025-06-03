PeoplesBank Acquires Naming Rights to Hartford Arena

Holyoke-based PeoplesBank has continued to invest in marketing for its Connecticut expansion by acquiring the naming rights to an arena in Hartford. What was formerly the XL Center will become PeoplesBank Arena.

The arena will be the home of the American Hockey League’s Hartford Wolf Pack, affiliate of the New York Rangers, 12-time national champion University of Connecticut women’s basketball team and the six-time national champion UConn men’s basketball team, as well as the UConn men’s ice hockey team.

The arena also hosts concerts and other entertainment events.

“PeoplesBank’s deep-rooted commitment to putting people and communities first perfectly aligns with our purpose-driven mindset that fuels everything we do at Oak View Group,” Peter Luukko, co-chairman of arena owner Oak View Group said in a statement. “This partnership is more than naming rights—it’s a shared vision to deliver dynamic experiences, elevate the fan journey, and create lasting impact where it matters most: in the communities we serve.”

The arena is also undergoing a renovation, with the next phase of construction officially underway. Changes will include upgrades to the seating area, the addition of new lower-level luxury suites, and the development of enhanced concession areas. The naming rights deal is a 10-year partnership between PeoplesBank and Oak View Group.

“Our bank is independent and community focused,” PeoplesBank CEO and Chairman Tom Senecal said in a statement. “PeoplesBank will never be bought or sold, we will remain committed to our depositors and our communities as an independent institution. We believe that gives us a competitive advantage in this state, which is dominated by national banks, but yearns for the service, stability and local decision-making that is the hallmark of community banks. We believe in Hartford, and in Hartford’s promising future, and we look forward to participating in the economic rebirth and growth of the Arena neighborhood, the City of Hartford and the State of Connecticut.”

PeoplesBank last year inked a multi-year “name-image-likeness,” or NIL, deal with Storrs Central, an independent sports news site for passionate fans of University of Connecticut athletics. Among other benefits, the deal includes student-athlete appearances at PeoplesBank events.

Changes to NCAA rules now allow student athletes to profit off their name and overall brand. Athletes can endorse products, sign sponsorship deals, engage in commercial opportunities and monetize their social media, presence for example.