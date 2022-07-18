Personnel File – No.295

Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. has hired John Traynor, the former head of People’s United Bank’s wealth management arm, as president of Cambridge Trust Wealth Management-Connecticut.

Caritas Communities

Braintree-based Affordable housing provider Caritas Communities announced Dharshi Dupee of Corcoran Jennison Co. had joined its board of directors.

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank named two new members of its board: Orchard Hills Athletic Club President Cynthia J. Curley and local dentist Myles Heffernan Jr.

Cresa

Commercial real estate brokerage Cresa has hired RJ Panzo as a senior vice president of life sciences in its Boston office. Panzo joins Cresa from T3 Advisors, A Savills Company.

The Peabody Cos.

The Peabody Cos. announced that Suzette Riffel, one of the company’s property managers, has earned her specialist in housing credit management (SHCM) designation issued by the National Affordable Housing Management Association.

Pipefitters Local 537

Boston construction union Pipefitters Local 537 announced nearly 100 apprentices had graduated from its five-year training program for pipefitters, welders and HVAC technicians.

The Village Bank

Newton-based The Village Bank announced the following promotions:

Slater Cram to vice president and digital banking manager

Nicole Jencunas to vice president and core systems manager

June Hudnall to assistant vice president and mortgage loan officer

Lula Kiflit to assistant vice president and retail lending coordinator

Richard Lebreux to assistant vice president and credit operations manager

Valdet Abazi to assistant treasurer and branch manager

Jeidy Batista to assistant treasurer and operations manager

Raymond LaMacchia to assistant treasurer and residential real estate specialist

Karla Snyder to assistant treasurer and senior mortgage underwriter

Wakefield Co-operative Bank

Wakefield Co-operative Bank has hired Michael W. Farren as a senior vice president and chief loan officer. He was previously an executive with Northmark Bank and Merrimack Valley Credit Union.

Workers Credit Union

Littleton-based Workers Credit Union has promoted two staff – Joseph Petruziello to vice president and broker relationship manager and Betty Anders to assistant vice president of mortgage origination – and hired Eric Hague as senior mortgage loan officer.