Personnel File – No. 296

Central One Federal Credit Union

Shrewsbury-based Central One Federal Credit Union announced the elections of Anthony Pini, Jeffrey Pond and Charles Giacoppe as chairman, vice chairman and secretary of its board, respectively.

City of Boston

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu appointed Eamon Shelton as the city’s new commissioner of property management. Shelton was previously director of operations at the Boston Public Library, where he oversaw the facilities, IT, security and project management departments.

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank has hired Kenneth Ouellette as vice president and information technology officer. Prior to joining the bank, he was director of information technology for Horizons for Homeless Children in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood.

Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac has hired Dennis Hermonstyne, Santander Bank’s Boston-based executive vice president and chief compliance officer. He joins Freddie Mac as a senior vice president and chief compliance officer.

Hancock Assoc.

Danvers-based surveying and engineering firm Hancock Assoc. has hire James M. O’Neil as a survey manager in the company’s Chelmsford office.

Hanscom Federal Credit Union

Hanscom Federal Credit Union has promoted Sue Dunbar and Dan Picard to senior vice president of residential lending and senior vice president of consumer lending and collections, respectively.

Hometap

Boston-based alternative lender Hometap has hired Eugene Wong as its chief financial officer. He joins Hometap from Forward Financing, a Boston-based fintech that provides working capital to small businesses, where he was vice president of strategy and finance.

The Peabody Cos.

Braintree-based property management and real estate firm The Peabody Cos. announced that Director of Portfolio Operations Krystal Rodriguez has earned her certified property manager designation through the Boston Chapter of the Institute of Real Estate Management.

Pine Street Inn

Kate Chang joined Boston homeless shelter and services nonprofit Pine Street Inn in May as vice president of community and government relations, taking charge of the housing and shelter organization’s advocacy and public policy work at both the city and state level. Before her new role, Chang worked for nearly three years as an independent consultant.