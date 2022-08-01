Personnel File – No. 297

Barkan Management Co.

Boston-based real estate firm Barkan Management Co. announced that Jared K. McNabb has joined the company as a general manager for Echelon Seaport.

The Brookline Improvement Coalition

The Brookline Improvement Coalition welcomes Bob Van Meter as the community development corporation’s interim executive director. He is currently an adjunct faculty member at Boston College and a consultant and advisor to the Jewish Alliance for Law and Social Action.

Building Industry Partners

Boston-based Building Industry Partners welcomes Jeff Cook as an operating partner. Prior to his hire, Cook came from Fencing Supply Group.

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank announces the appointment of David Darvish as senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Eastern Bank Foundation

Eastern Bank Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Boston-based Eastern Bank, has promoted foundation fellow Turahn Dorsey to chief impact officer. Dorsey was the chief of education for the city of Boston from 2014 to 2018.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Lowell-based Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union hired Theresa Raleigh as vice president of human resources and announced the promotions of Kaitlyn King to assistant treasurer and manager of its Dracut – Lakeview Branch and Matthew Gadilauskas to assistant treasurer and manager of its Nashua, New Hampshire nranch.

NeighborWorks Housing Solutions

Brockton-based NeighborWorks Housing Solutions announced that Beverly Somerville has been elected as the new chair of the board of directors.

The Peabody Cos.



Brighton-based real estate firm and property management company The Peabody Cos. announces that Keivelin Cordero has received certified professional of occupancy designation through the National Affordable Housing Management Association.

Winchester Savings Bank

Winchester Savings Bank announces the hiring of Paul Cheremka as vice president and group head commercial lending. Prior to his hire, Cheremka was at North Shore Bank and Reading Cooperative Bank.