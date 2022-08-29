Personnel File – No. 301

Alltrust Credit Union

Fairhaven-based Alltrust Credit Union announced the promotion of Jaime Bourgeois to assistant vice president and loan servicing manager. It also announced that Aaron Clark has joined Alltrust Credit Union as vice president controller.

BayCoast Bank

Swansea-based BayCoast Bank announce the promotion of Stephanie Oster Wilmarth to vice president and business development & relationship management officer. Prior to her promotion, Wilmarth was assistant vice president and business development and relationship management.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate

Boston-based Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate announced that Nantucket-based Realtor Alison Borrelli has been named a “rising star” by the Greater Boston Association of Realtor.

Downtown Boston Business Improvement District

Downtown Boston Business Improvement District announced the selection of Michael J. Nichols as the organization’s president. Prior to this position, he spent five years as executive director of the Esplanade Association.

Leominster Credit Union

Leominster Credit Union held its annual election of board officers for 2022-2023 at the credit union’s April meeting:

Richard A. Sheppard was appointed chairman of the board.

Michael J. Sauvageau was appointed vice chair.

Nancy L. Graves was appointed treasurer.

Guilio G. Greco was appointed assistant treasurer after a term as chairman.

Joseph V. Quintal was appointed clerk.

Joining the officers on the 2022-2023 board of directors are: Robert J. DelleChiaie, Joyce G. Leger, Henry C. Kulik, Jr. and John W. Reedy.

Mechanics Cooperative Bank

Taunton-based Mechanics Cooperative Bank announced the promotion of Delfina A. Laranjo to senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer. It also announced the promotion of Thomas Steele to senior vice president and chief technology officer.

The North Shore Chamber of Commerce



The North Shore Chamber of Commerce honored Kim Rock, executive vice president and chief operating officer at the Newburyport-based Institution for Savings, and posthumously honored the late MerryFox Realty owner Betsy Merry at its annual Diamond Awards Breakfast.

The Peabody Cos.

Braintree-based real estate and property management company The Peabody Cos. announced that Alexander Sian has obtained OSHA 10 certification.