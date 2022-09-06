Personnel File – No. 302

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate appointed Kathy Jones as sales manager for the Winchester and Lexington offices. For the past two years, Kathy has been a business development manager at Draper & Kramer Mortgage.

Green Leaf Construction

Leominster-based Green Leaf Construction announced today the promotion of three personnel:

Brandon Purrington has been named director of preconstruction. Prior to his promotion he worked as preconstruction project manager.

Jamie Clarke has been promoted to senior project manager. Prior to her promotion she worked as project manager.

Zach Doucimo has been promoted to estimator. Prior to his promotion he held the role of assistant estimator.

Jay Nuss Realty Group

Braintree-based Jay Nuss Realty Group has recognized Angela Nuss for completing all requirements to qualify for the Toastmasters District 31 Pathfinder Award.

North Shore Bank

Peabody-based North Shore Bank has selected Chief Information Officer, Sheryl Shinn, to speak at the upcoming Women in Tech Boston conference at the Signature Boston Convention and Exhibition Center on October 20th and 21st.

The Peabody Cos.

Braintree-based real estate and property management firm The Peabody Cos. announced that Damien Fernandez has obtained OSHA 10 certification.

The Savings Bank

Wakefield-based The Savings Bank recently announced the promotions of six employees: