Personnel File – No. 303

Canton Co-operative Bank

Canton Co-operative Bank has reported that Lauren Lyons of Canton has joined the local independent community bank as a teller.

Dedham Savings Bank

Dedham Savings Bank’s vice president and CRA officer Beverly Somerville has been elected chairperson for the board of directors of NeighborWorks Housing Solutions.

ERA Key Realty Services

Chelmsford-based ERA Key Realty Services announced today that Sarah J. Neal has joined the agency as a Realtor.

Fidelity Bank

Leominster-based Fidelity Bank announced it has promoted Joseph Silva to chief lending officer.

Mortgage Network Inc.

Danvers-based Mortgage Network, Inc., announced Ben MacNeil has been promoted from sales assistant to loan officer.

Nutter

Boston-based The Real Estate Finance Association today announced that Paul J. Ayoub, a partner in Boston law firm Nutter’s real estate department, has been selected to receive the Robert S. Swain, Jr. Distinguished Service Award at the 34th Annual REFA Gala.