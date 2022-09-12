Housing Proposed Next to Roslindale Rail Station

A 124-unit multifamily complex is a Dedham developer’s next choice for a Roslindale property previously proposed as a charter school.

Upton & Partners submitted plans for a five-story, 129,000-square-foot multifamily building at 361 Belgrade Ave., replacing a former auto center near the MBTA’s Belgrade commuter rail station.

The project would include an 86-space parking garage and 7,200 square feet of public open space next to West Roxbury Parkway. Designs by Arrowstreet and Radner Design Associates include a dedicated bike lane on Belgrade Avenue and front-facing units including porches facing a widened sidewalk on Belgrade Avenue.

The proposal will require approval of variances for use, floor area ratio, height and setbacks.

The same developer proposed a new location for the Roxbury Prep Charter School on the site in 2018, but dropped the proposal in 2021 following neighborhood opposition. The school is now being proposed at 69-71 Proctor St. in Newmarket.