Personnel File – No. 341

Bristol County Savings Bank

Taunton-based Bristol County Savings Bank announced that Vice President of Small Business Lending & Government Partnerships Joan Medeiros was named to the list of 2023 Commonwealth Heroines awardees by the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women for her work leading the bank’s Paycheck Protection Program lending during the COVID-19 pandemic and her volunteer work on boards of several prominent Fall River charities.

The bank also announced it had promoted Cassandra Araujo to fair lending officer.

Cape Cod 5

Hyannis-based Cape Cod 5 announced it had promoted Chief Risk Officer Vanessa Greene to executive vice president.

ERA Key Realty

Northbridge-based ERA Key Realty announced Lisa Beth Elliott had re-affiliated with its Billerica office as a Realtor after a stint affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty in Londonderry, New Hampshire.

Freedom Credit Union

Springfield-based Freedom Credit Union said it had promoted Eric Garcia to branch officer for its main office.

MOCA Systems

Boston-based MOCA Systems, a construction management consultancy, announced it had hired Tim Negris as chief marketing officer. Negris was previously marketing head for Spell, an artificial intelligence firm recently acquired by the social media platform Reddit.

Pentucket Bank

Haverhill-based Pentucket Bank announced three promotions: Leanne Eastman to senior vice president of community and public relations, Stacey Palovich to senior vice president and senior banking officer and Kerianne Pereira to senior vice president and senior lending officer.

Related Beal

Boston-based developer Related Beal announced that Nick Boehm has joined its Related Affordable division. He was most recently director of acquisitions at Redwood Housing Partners.

SGA

Architecture firm SGA said it had hired Sadaf Jafari as director of sustainable design in its Boston office.