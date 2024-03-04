Personnel File – No. 362

Bell Tower Commercial Real Estate Group

Bell Tower Commercial Real Estate Group, a Lawrence-based commercial real estate firm, announced that Haverhill Democratic state Rep. Andy Vargas has joined the company as a sales agent, while maintaining his seat in the state legislature.

Consigli Construction

Consigli Construction hired former National Grid vice president Ed White as the new head of its energy division, Arch Energy.

Core Investments

Boston-based developer Core Investments announced it had hired Rebecca Hale as its new “head of people operations.” Hale was previously the owner of leadership coaching firm Rebecca Hale & Co.

Country Bank

Ware’s Country Bank named Clare Laude as the new assistant vice president of its customer care center.

ERA Key Realty Services

ERA Key Realty Service, based in Whittinsville, announced that Wendy Wagenbach-Hughes has joined the residential brokerage as its new business growth and development manager. She was previously the sales manager at BHHS Commonwealth Real Estate’s Wellesley office.

Fidelity Bank

Leominster-based Fidelity Bank announced Richard Fay’s promotion to senior vice president and chief financial officer.

River Run Bancorp

River Run Bancorp, the mutual holding company and shared-services organization for Newburyport Bank and Haverhill’s Pentucket Bank, promted Beth McNeff to senior vice president and chief human resources officer and Timothy Felter to senior executive vice president and chief financial officer. McNeff and Felter previously held the same positions at Newburyport Bank.

Shawmut Design and Construction

Shawmut Design and Construction, based in Boston, announced it had hired former Boston Planning & Development Agency director of development review Michael Christopher and former CRB biopharma consultant Caren Jenkins. Both will be business development directors at Shawmut.

West Shore

West Shore, a Boston multifamily-focused real estate company, announced six new hires:

Vice President of Property Management Jeremy Milton

Director of Maintenance Jake Nathan

Regional Managers Eunice Jones, Brooke Malone, Ashley Nadeau and David Thomas

Workers Credit Union

Littleton-based Workers Credit Union has hired Greg Coscia as controller, assistant treasurer and promoted vice president and Bob Remillard as vice president of community and government affairs. Coscia was most recently vice president and accounting manager at Leader Bank.