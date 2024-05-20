Personnel File – No. 368

BayCoast Bank

Swansea’s BayCoast Bank announced Elizabeth P. Ferreira has been promoted to vice president and assistant controller and Kerri A. Gomes has been promoted to vice president and loan operations officer.

Cape Ann Savings Bank

Cape Ann Savings Bank announced its president, Marianne Smith, has been elected to the 20-person board of directors of the Massachusetts Bankers Association.

DJSA Architecture

DJSA Architecture, based in Raynham, announced the promotion of Deven Riley-Marini to project manager.

Dedham Savings

Dedham Savings announced a slate of promotions in its deposit operations division:

Gina Iantoscato vice president and consumer digital applications officer.

Deleila Erasmito assistant vice president and consumer digital support officer.

Pina Reda to assistant vice president and quality assurance officer.

ERA Key Realty Services

ERA Key Realty Services announced Joleen Rose has returned to its Millis office as a Realtor and Catherine R. Concannon has joined its Whittinsville office as a Realtor after a stint at Century 21.

Greylock Federal Credit Union

Greylock Federal Credit Union announced Anthony Rinaldi has been appointed a director emeritus of the credit union, an advisory position with a two-year term, in recognition of his time on Greylock’s board. Rinaldi joined the board in 1994 and was its chairman for five years. Rinaldi recently retired from his role as the executive vice president of Fairview Hospital for Berkshire Health Systems.

NEI General Contracting

Randolph-based NEI General Contracting announced the promotion of Ken Calder to project executive in its Boston-area office.

Paul J. Cazeault & Sons Roofing

Paul J. Cazeault & Sons Roofing, a roofing contractor in Plymouth and the Lower Cape, announced Ovid Figueroa has been hired as business development director.

Rockland Trust Co.

Hanover-based Rockland Trust Co. announced it has hired Michael S. Tivnan as vice president and commercial financial consultant and Frank R. Mulé as assistant vice president of estate settlement and trust termination in its investment management division.

Samuels & Assoc.

Samuels & Assoc., a major Boston-based developer, announced the promotion of Greg Bohenko to vice president of sourcing and acquisitions.

Synergy

Major downtown Boston office landlord Synergy has hired Rachel Tomadakis as a senior asset manager. Previously she was vice president of asset management at Marcus Partners, another Boston commercial real estate firm.