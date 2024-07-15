Personnel File – No. 372

Bank of America

Bank of America’s Boston-based managing director of small business and specialty lending Jill Calabrese Bain was elected to the board at Community Servings, a Boston nonprofit provider of medically tailored meals and nutrition services.

Berkshire Bank

Boston-based Berkshire Bank has hired Tracy Sicbaldi as its new senior vice president and government and municipal sales officer. Before joining Berkshire, Sicbaldi was vice president of commercial and institutional banking at PeoplesBank in Holyoke

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod, based in Hyannis, announced Kathy Granlund has been named vice president and small business relationship manager for its East Harwich branch. She joins the bank after posts at TD Bank, Santander and Rockland Trust.

Eastern Bank

Boston-based Eastern Bank announced it’s hired David Rosato as its new CEO. Rosato was most recently CFO at Berkshire Bank. Both banks are based in Boston.

In addition, as part of its merger with Cambridge Trust completed July 12, Eastern named Cambridge Trust CEO Denis Shehan as its new CEO and promoted Eastern CEO and board chair Bob Rivers to executive chair of its board. Eastern President Quincy Miller, also the bank board’s vice chair, added “chief operating officer” to his titles.

Lastly, business-backed group The New England Council announced that Rivers was one of the five recipients of its New Englander of the Year award.

ERA Key Realty

Residential brokerage ERA Key Realty Services announced today that Fátima Borba of Lowell has joined its Chelmsford office as a Realtor.

Hanscom Federal Credit Union

Hanscom Federal Credit Union announced it has promoted Michael Feola and Sean Kiley to senior vice presidents of IT operations and infrastructure and risk management, respectively.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Eastern Massachusetts Regional President Grace Lee was named as one of two 2024 recipients of the New England Legal Foundation’s John G.L. Cabot Award. The honor, the foundation said, recognizes “commitment to the rule of law, free enterprise and inclusive economic growth.”

Newburyport Bank

Newburyport Bank promoted Christopher Lippert to senior vice president and senior lending officer. His promotion fills a seat formerly occupied by current bank president John Burcke before his elevation.

Workers Credit Union

Workers Credit Union has named Peter Fredericks as financial advisor at its retirement planning and investment center. Fredericks was formerly with investment advisory firm Edward Jones.