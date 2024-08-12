Personnel File – No. 376

Cape Ann Savings Bank

Gloucester-baseed Cape Ann Savings Bank announced that Margaret Noonan Driscoll has been appointed as one of its trustees.

Chapman Construction

Boston’s Chapman Construction announced that marketing manager Katherine Lesko has been named “emerging professional of the year” by SMPS Boston, a professional association for marketing professionals in the architecture, engineering and construction industries.

Country Bank

Ware-based Country Bank announced five promotions:

Dale Mazanecto first vice president of asset mitigation,

Jason Mourao to assistant vice president of retail lending operations,

Tori Graffam to assistant vice president of BSA compliance and fraud prevention,

Crystal Mansfield to customer experience officer,

Ashlynn Fratoni to lead audit officer.

In addition, the bank announced Edward Noonan II has been appointed vice-chair of its board of directors. Noonan is the president of Springfield heating oil company Noonan Energy Corp.

Hobbs Brook Real Estate

Waltham office and life science developer Hobbs Brook Real Estate announced two new hires for its asset management team – senior asset manager Mark McLean and asset manager Cormac Sullivan – and one new hired for its operations team, operations manager Clayton Wentworth. McLean was previously head of asset management at Rhino Capital.

Jack Conway

Hanover residential brokerage Jack Conway announced that Ralph Grassia has rejoined the ranks of its affiliated agents, and will work out of its Wareham office.

Lupoli Companies

Lawrence developer Lupoli Companies has hired Morgan Pierson as its senior vice president of real estate and development after a stint as senior vice president of development at Berkley Investments.

Marcus Partners

Boston real estate investment and development firm Marcus Partners announced the promotion of Michael Ferrucci to senior vice president of asset management.

Peabody Properties

Braintree-based real estate and property management firm Peabody Properties announced that assistant property manager Kimairys Maldonado has earned her specialist in housing credit management and certified professional of occupancy designations through the National Affordable Housing Management Association.