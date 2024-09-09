Personnel File – No. 379

BlueHub Capital

Boston-based nonprofit lender BlueHub Capital said it has hired Jackie Barry as its new CFO. Hamilton replaces Lisa Zappala, who has transitioned to the position of Executive Vice President of Finance until her planned retirement in early 2025. Barry was most recently CFO at Sense Labs, a technology startup that sells power consumption monitoring software to utilities and consumers.

Cambridge Savings Bank

Cambridge Savings Bank promoted Daniel Carey to senior vice president and CFO.

Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod announced it had hired former Cambridge Trust vice president of sales and data analytics Kenneth Tingle. Tingle will occupy a brand-new role of first vice president and business intelligence manager, where he’ll be charged with defining “the team process of data analytics to support collaboration across all bank departments.”

Country Bank

Country Bank has named former North Brookfield Savings Bank CEO Marco Bernasconi Jr. as its new chief operating and innovation officer.

Dedham Savings

Dedham Savings announced a pair of promotions in its commercial lending division: Martin Connors to senior vice president and Scott Richards to assistant vice president.

J Barrett & Company

Beverly-based residential brokerage J Barrett & Company announced that Beth Gandelman has affiliated with its Cummings Center office in Beverly.