Personnel File No. 380

BankFive

Fall River-based BankFive announced that Vice President Sharon Macinnes, the bank’s risk management and CRA officer, will be joining the board of directors of Junior Achievement of Southern Massachusetts, a youth development nonprofit.

Berkshire Bank

Boston’s Berkshire Bank announced the promotion of Kenneth Seeber to managing director of relationship banking, leading its small business banking and MyBanker consumer and business financial counseling teams.

BOND Brothers Inc.



Boston construction firm BOND Brothers Inc. announced the promotion of Alyssa Masiello to senior director of human resources.

Builders of Color Coalition

The Builders of Color Coalition, a professional organization for minority commercial real estate and construction industry professionals, announced that Executive Director Colleen Fonseca is departing for a post with the city of Boston after three years with the group. She will be replaced on an interim basis by former Massachusetts Life Sciences Center Executive Director Kenn Turner.

Central One Federal Credit Union

Central One Federal Credit Union announced it’s hired Demetra Moore as financial advisor in its retirement and investment center. The Shrewsbury credit union is hiring Moore from LPL Financial.

Country Bank

Ware-based Country Bank announced that Julie Sanders Yi has been promoted to chief financial officer.

ERA Key Realty

Residential brokerage ERA Key Realty announced that Bethany K. Friesner, affiliated with its Chelmsford office, has become a Realtor.

Gray Strategic Partners

Gray Strategic Partners, an investment banking firm headquartered in Canton, announced it’s hiring Erik Jensen as a managing director. Prior to joining Gray Strategic Partners, Jensen was managing director of DC Advisory, the U.S. affiliate of a Japanese investment bank, where he focused on providing M&A advice and private capital raising.

Housing Navigator

Jennifer Gilbert, the executive director of local affordable rental listing portal Housing Navigator, announced she will be stepping down. The nonprofit will be working with Koya Partners/Diversified Search Group as part of a succession effort.

Metro Credit Union

Chelsea-based Metro Credit Union announced it’s hired Monica Santos as senior vice president and chief marketing officer. Santos was previously head of brand at Haven Life, a wholly owned subsidiary of MassMutual.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank announced it’s hired Kelly Connelly as vice president and director of residential lending. Connelly comes to the bank from Eastern Bank, where she was an assistant vice president and loan servicing manager.

North Shore Bank

Peabody-based North Shore Bank announced that CEO Kevin M. Tierny Sr. will be honored by the YMCA of Metro North with its innaugural Community Compass award. The award recognizes “an individual or organization that exemplifies the YMCA’s values of strengthening communities and helping individuals navigate toward a brighter future,” the bank said.

Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. announced it had hired former Middlesex Savings Bank regional commercial banking manager and Senior Vice President Robert Paulsen to manage its Worcester commercial banking center, also as a senior vice president.