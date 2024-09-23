Personnel File – No. 381

Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank has promoted Jason Niles to senior vice president and leader of its MyBanker team, a service that provides free financial counseling to consumer, business and nonprofit Berkshire Bank customers

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank announced it’s promoted Jamie R. Blaxland to finance operations officer.

MountainOne Bank

MountainOne Bank announced honors for its employees across Massachusetts based on their volunteer work in the last year. Each award recipient received a certificate and $1,000 to donate to charities of their choice.

Erin Galvin, community banking officer: Mountaineer Volunteer Spirit award

Alyson Lesure, claims representative and branch support supervisor: Peak Mountaineer Volunteer award

Erik Ray, community banking officer: Mountaineer Volunteer of the Year award

The Peabody Companies

Braintree-based real estate and property management firm The Peabody Companies announced it’s hired John Devane as a facilities manager

QRGA LLP

Norwood-based accountancy and business advisory firm QRGA LLP announced it’s hried Joseph O’Malley as a tax strategy and compliance consultant.

SCU Credit Union

Sharon-based SCU Credit Union announced it’s hired Kevin Brower as its new chief commercial and consumer officer. According to his LinkedIn profile, Brower comes to the credit union from Rockland Federal Credit Union, where he was chief lending officer.

Skanska USA

Skanska USA announced that it’s promoted Mike Caliva to vice president of development at its Boston-based commercial development division.