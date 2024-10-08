Personnel File – No. 383

Bay State Savings Bank

Bay State Savings Bank, based in Worcester, announced that Chief Community Engagement Officer Diane Giampa will be retiring Dec. 31 after 27 years at the bank.

Skanska USA

Skanska USA announced it’s hired Cassandra Campbell as a supplier diversity manager, working out of its Boston office. Campbell joins Skanska from Massport where she was a senior program administrator for WMBE construction.

Simpson Gumpertz & Heger

Waltham-based engineering firm Simpson Gumpertz & Heger, also known as SGH, announced that company principal Emily Hopps has been named the company’s new building technology region head, overseeing the building enclosure consulting divisions in Boston and Waltham, Chicago, New York City and Washington, D.C. The promotion means Hopps will also join the company’s executive committee.