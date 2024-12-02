Personnel File – No. 387

1831 Bancorp

1831 Bancorp MHC, the mutual holding company for Dedham Savings and South Shore Bank, announced it hired Ed Seskay as general counsel.

Acella Construction

Rockland-based Acella Construction announced it has new ownership: Helen and Jaquer De Novaes. The couple, owners of RPG Cleaning, Inc., have acquired the firm from Dave Dirubbo, who remains with Acella to assist with the transition. Jaquer De Novaes is a longtime Acella subcontractor. The company’s existing management team will remain in their posts, the company said.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Taunton’s Bristol County Savings Bank has hired Jennifer St. Pierre as its new chief financial officer. She was previously CFO and treasurer at Fall River-based BankFive.

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank said it’s hired Audrey Crozier as assistant vice president an loan operations manager.

Coldwell Banker New England

Coldwell Banker New England announced that three of its Boston-area agents were given its national parent’s Coldwell Banker 30 Under 30 award: Andover agents Cody Rogers and Evan Fogarty and Boston/Haverhill agent Nick Nahid.

ERA Key Realty

ERA Key Realty announced that it named Theresa Haddad Maynard as director of its Chelmsford and Billerica offices.

In addition, it announced that MaKayla Lomax has joined its Auburn office as a Realtor.

Fidelity Bank

Exchange Authority, a consultant and facilitator for Section 1031 exchanges and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Leominster-based Fidelity Bank, announced that its President and CEO Albino M. Caporale waas elected as president of the Federation of Exchange Accommodators, a national trade organization for 1031 exchange intermediaries and their legal and tax advisors.

Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce’s foundation named the 10 recipients of its annual Outstanding Young Leaders awards, including:

Michel Bamani, assistant general counsel and assistant vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston

Julie Eaton Ernst, climate resilience practice leader at HNTB

Ryan Gordon, project manager at Nitsch Engineering

Patrick Lucey, executive vice president and division manager at Suffolk

Haverhill Bank

Haverhill Bank named branch offers for its West Newbury and Salem, New Hampshire locations: Fernanda Soares for the former and Nadine M. White for the latter.

IREM Boston

IREM Boston, the local trade group for building managers, announced its 2025 officer slate: The Simon Companies’ Anthony Susi (president), Housing Management Resources’ Yoany Vargas (vice president), The Simon Companies’ John A. Parda (treasurer) and Trinity Management Companies’ Scott Chakoutis (secretary).

Jay Nuss Realty Group

Braintree commercial brokerage Jay Nuss Realty Group said it’s promoted Angela Nuss and Liz Tavares to partner/manager.

J Barrett & Company

Beverly-based residential brokerage J Barrett & Company announced that Judith Colarusso has affiliated with its Marblehead office.

Mikyoung Kim

Boston landscape architecture firm Mikyoung Kim announced the hiring of three new graduates as designers: Robbie Gaskins, Tianyuan Yi, and Laura Pease.