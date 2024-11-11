Personnel File – No. 388

Abundant Housing MA

Housing advocacy group Abundant Housing MA announced its two 2024 “legislator of the year” recipients: Boston Sen. Lydia Edwards and Westford Rep. Jim Arciero. The two are co-chairs of the state Legislature’s Joint Committee on Housing.

Avison Young

Commercial brokerage Avison Youngannounced Jon Vacca and Connor Hayes have joined its Boston and suburban brokerage teams as vice presidents. Vacca joins from CoreSite and Hayes joins from Hunneman.

ERA Key Realty

Northbridge-based ERA Key Realty announced that Juan Diaz and Neisy Rivera have affiliated with its Whitinsville office as Realtors.

JLL

Commercial brokerage JLL has hired Corey Gustafson to be an executive managing director in its value and risk advisory arm. Gustafson will be based in Boston and oversee office, retail, industrial and multifamily housing for the advisory group.

Kaplan Construction

Boston-based Kaplan Construction said it’s hired Mathew Ash as safety director. Ash was previously a senior safety manager at Suffolk Construction.

River Run Bancorp

Newburyport-based River Run Bancorp, the holding company for Haverhill’s Pentucket Bank and Newburyport Bank, has named former Cambridge Savings Bank Chief Credit Officer Michael Bonsey as its new chief risk officer, with the rank of executive vice president.

Webster First Federal Credit Union

Webster First Federal Credit Union announced it’s promoted John Cournoyer to chief marketing officer and Angela Talbot to content marketing manager.