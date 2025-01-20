Personnel File – No. 394

Dalton & Finegold LLP

Boston real estate law firm Dalton & Finegold announced two attorneys had been made partners: Paige Shlayen and Mckenzie Russell-Masterson.

Greylock Federal Credit Union

Pittsfield-based Greylock Federal Credit Union announced Samantha Petty has been promoted to manage its Greenport/Hudson branch.

Hancock Associates

Hancock Associates, an engineering and surveying firm in Danvers, said it’s promoted Joseph Levasseur to survey project manager.

Liberty Bay Credit Union

Braintree’s Liberty Bay Credit Union announced John Barron has been named its next CEO after a search process. Barron was most recently chief strategy and growth officer at the mutual holding company for South Shore Bank and Dedham Savings Bank.

MutualOne Bank

Framingham-based MutualOne Bank said COO Kristin Carvalho has been promoted to CEO, succeeding Mark Haranas, who’d led the bank since 2008.

Nutter

Boston law firm Nutter has hired Matthew E. Lane as a partner in its Boston real estate team. Lane comes to the firm from a partner position at an undisclosed national law firm.

The Peabody Companies

Braintree-based property management and real estate firm The Peabody Companies announced senior resident services manager Kristen Fowler was honored at the New England Affordable Housing Management Association’s conference and trade show.

Penrose

Mixed-income developer Penrose announced that its New England regional vice president, Charlie Adams, has been promoted to president of the entire company as part of an executive transition plan following outgoing CEO Mark Dambly’s retirement to become a member of the Philadelphia-based firm’s board. Adams is being succeeded by Karmen Cheung, formerly a senior developer with Penrose.

Sanborn, Head & Associates

Boston engineering firm Sanborn, Head & Associates announced several promotions:

Vice President of Talent Jennifer Sanborn and Senior Vice President of Finance Carolyn Silverthorn have been named to its executive committee.

Julie Scott will become the industrial market team leader in January as Russ Abell transitions out to focus on project work.

Heather James and Tricia Pinto were elected to Sanborn Head’s board of directors for three‐year terms as internal directors.

John Marczewski was also re‐elected to Sanborn Head’s board for a three‐year term as an external director.

The Savings Bank

Wakefield-based The Savings Bank announced that its first female president and CEO in 155 years has been appointed. Raichelle Kallery succeeds Robert J. DiBella following his retirement Dec. 31. Kallery has been with TSB since 2006, and was most recently its chief operating officer.

Toole Design

Transit advocacy group TransitMatters announced that its executive director, Jarred Johnson, will be leaving in February to lead the Boston office of Toole Design, a national transportation consulting firm focused on transit, bicycles and pedestrians. Johnson led the watchdog group since 2019 and led advocacy efforts to turn the MBTA’s commuter rail system into regional rail and to spotlight the problem of slow zones on the agency’s subway lines, among other initiatives.