Personnel File – No. 395

Abundant Housing MA

Housing advocacy group Abundant Housing MA announced that it’s hired Adrianna Batista as director of operations. She was formerly a field organizer for political campaigns in New York City and a staffer at New Hampshire-based political advocacy group 603Forward.

Affordable Housing and Services Collaborative Inc.

Braintree-based Affordable Housing and Services Collaborative Inc. said it’s hired Dana Angelo as a project executive. Angelo comes to the nonprofit from a role as vice president of development with WinnCompanies.

Bond Building Construction

Bond Building Construction said it’s hired Bryand Gubbins as director of client development. Gubbins returns to the company after four years first as director of development at biotech developer IQHQ and then leading Days Creek LLC, an advisor to construction management firms and government agencies in the life science, health care and industrial sectors.

Charles River Bank

Medway-based Charles River Bank announced that Louoise Pisano has been promoted to mortgage consultant.

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank announced it’s hired Lori Kowal as vice president of commercial loan administration. Kowal was previously in an unspecified role at Bay State Savings Bank.

Columbia

North Reading-based construction management firm Columbia announced it’s promoted Bill Carpenter to senior vice president and Katy Tassmer to vice president of marketing.

ERA Key Realty

ERA Key Realty Services announced that Richard B. Bartlett has joined its Framingham office as a Realtor. Bartlett, a certified public accountant, owns his own accountancy and was an IRS revenue agent and senior manager for 38 years before joining the real estate industry.

Hometown Mortgage

Hometown Mortgage, a division of Easthampton-based BankESB, announced that it’s hired Maria Luker as regional director of mortgage operations.

Main Street Bank

Worcester-based Main Street Bank said it’s hired Gayle Petty as its new vice president, regional director and relationship manager for deposit and cash management for the Worcester region.

MountainOne Bank

North Adams-based MountainOne Bank announced that it’s promoted Jonathan Denmark to executive vice president. Denmark will continue as president and chief operating officer of the bank’s insurance subsidiary.

Needham Bank

Needham Bank announced it’s hired Christine Roberts as executive vice president and chief operating officer. Roberts joins the bank from Citizens, where she was president of its Citizens Pay subsidiary. She replacing Salvatore Rinaldi, who retired.

Realtor Association of the Pioneer Valley

The Realtor Association of the Pioneer Valley announced its new slate of officers for 2025:

President: Sue Drumm, of Coldlwell Banker and two-time local Realtor of the Year.

President-elect: Judy Nevarez, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Treasurer: Don Thompson, of NextHome Elite Realty

Immediate past president: Peter Ruffini, of RE/MAX Connections

Rockland Trust

Rockland Trust, based in Hanover, announced that its investment management group has hired Bethany Dever as a vice president and relationship manager. Prior to joining Rockland Trust, she was a financial consultant at Fidelity Investments serving clients on the South Shore and Cape Cod.