Personnel File – No. 398

BayCoast Bank

Swansea-based BayCoast Bank announced its insurance subsidy, BayCoast insurance, promoted three:

Jocelyn M. Oliveira to first vice president and COO

Devin M. Stein to first vice president and chief sales and marketing officer

Eileen Manchester to vice president of personal lines production

The bank also recently promoted Marie Pellegrino to executive vice president and COO.

Bond Building Construction

Boston-based Bond Building Construction announced it’s promoted Michael Landry to CFO.

Cruz Companies

Boston-based contractor and developer Cruz Companies, one of the region’s largest such Black-owned firms, announced new hires:

Jodi Case as vice president of asset management in its Cruz Management division

Terence T. Stretch as vice president of John B. Cruz Construction Co.

Seitia Harris as compliance manager for Cruz Companies

Fidelity Bank

Leominster-based Fidelity Bank announced that one of its home loan specialists, Mimi Rosero-Regalado, was recently recognized with the Rising Star Award by the Massachusetts Mortgage Bankers Association.

Hancock Associates

Engineering and surveying firm Hancock Associates, based in Danvers, announced the promotion of seven staffers to associate: Christina Essom, Jeff LeBeau, Jake Lemieux, Joe Levasseur, Joanne O’Connell, Joe Peznola and Jay Polakiewicz.

J Barrett & Company

Beverly-based residential brokerage J Barrett & Company announced that Lauren Burroughs has joined its Hamilton office as a Realtor.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union, based in Lowell announced that the credit union has hired Lauren Todd as senior vice present and chief people officer and promoted Mark McDermott to assistant vice president of compliance.

JLL Boston

Commercial brokerage JLL announced that Alex Quinn has joined its Boston investment and sales advisory team as a director. He comes to JLL from CBRE.

JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase announced that it’s named Will Oehler as its area manager for the Northeast, covering JPMC operation s from Boston to Washington, D.C.

Lee Bank

Lee Bank announced that Maurice Bowerman and Tina Archambault have joined its October Mountain Financial Advisors subsidiary as vice president of trust services and banking and client services and trust administrator, respectively.

MassDevelopment

MassDevelopment announced the addition of several new board members as part of its merger with fellow quasi-public economic development agency Mass Growth Capital Corp., including:

Eastern Bank Senior Vice President and Senior Credit Officer John P. Farmer

Dorchester Bay Economic Development Corp. CEO Kimberly R. Lyle

Black Economic Council of Massachusetts President and CEO Nicole Obi

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston Senior Business Strategy Manager Carmen Panacopoulos

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank announced it’s promoted Olivia K. O’Connor to assistant manager of its Monson branch.

MutualOne Bank

Framingham’s MutualOne Bank announced it’s promoted James Monette to vice president and director of retail banking and business development.

River Run Bancorp

River Run Bancorp, the mutual holding company for Newburyport Bank and Pentucket Bank, announced it’s hired Lynda Reissman as senior vice president and chief retail officer.

Rockland Trust

Hanover-based Rockland Trust announced that Charles Testa has been promoted to assistant vice president and commercial banking officer.

The Savings Bank

Wakefield-based The Savings Bank announced that Craig MacKenzie has been hired as executive vice president and COO. MacKenzie was formerly senior vice president and director of digital banking at Cambridge Trust.

Taurus Investment Holdings

Boston-based Taurus Investment Holdings announced it’s promoted Bill Garey to chief investment officer.

Touchstone Closing

Andover-based Touchstone Closing announced that Emmanuel Ebot has joined the firm as a partner and Meaghan R. Callahan and Catherine A. Powers have joined as staff attorneys.