Personnel File – No. 399

All One Credit Union

All One Credit Union, formerly Leominster Credit Union, announced a slate of promotions:

Katie Najjar to chief member experience officer.

Justin SIlva to vice president of retail.

Nichole Howrath to vice president of operations.

Tina Cicero to assistant vice president and area manager.

Josh Laprade to assistant vice president of information technology.

Meg Zamarro to digital operations manager

Dawn Garrigan to payment operations manager

Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor, Maine-based Bangor Savings Bank announced it’s expanding its Massachusetts mortgage loan office by naming Rui Chaves as vice president and regional sales manager and Kim Mello as a mortgage loan officer. Chaves was previously with Summit Funding Inc. and Mello was previously with New American Funding.

Bridgewell

Bridgewell, a Peabody-based nonprofit housing provider and social services organization, announced it’s hired Leanna Flemming as its new CFO. She previously held a similar post at an unidentified Lawrence-based health and human services agency.

Colantonio

Holliston-based construction manager Colantonio recently announced three new hires: contract administrator Erin Matson, assistant superintendent Dawson Sprow, and assistant superintendent Michael Panciocco

ERA Key Realty Services

ERA Key Realty Services, a residential brokerage based in Northbridge, said that ladimir Laguerre has joined its Chelmsford office as a Realtor.

Fidelity Bank

Leominster-based Fidelity Bank announced Kathleen L. Kennedy has been appointed to manage its Whalon Street branch in Fitchburg.

Foxfield

Boston-based industrial and residential real estate investment and development firm Foxfield announced a slate of promotions:

Jeffrey Theobald to managing partner

Nick Eddy to senior vice president of construction

Walter Cabot to vice president of development

Rob Caderas to vice president of acquisitions

Andrew Cowan to vice president of asset management

Garrett Hatton to managing director of asset management

Mark Tang to managing director of development and construction

Jackie Eamer to director

Gensler

International architecture firm Gensler announced that Fran Noval has been promoted to co-managing director of its Boston office. She succeeds Jeanne Nutt, who grew the office from a 35-person studio into a 150-person operation..

Greenberg Traurig

Boston law firm Greenberg Traurig hired Sean P. Nehill as of counsel in its real estate practice. Nehill comes to the firm after 16 years at the Boston Planning Department and its predecessors, the Boston Planning & Development Agency and Boston Redevelopment Authority, where he negotiated and structured permitting documents as part of Article 80 processes.

Hancock Associates

Hancock Associates, a Danvers-based surveyor and civil engineering firm, announced the retirement of Doug Andrysick, head of its Princeton office, after 40 years in the industry.

Housing Assistance

Hyannis-based nonprofit housing provider and homelessness assistance organization Housing Assistance said it’s hired Christa Danilowicz as its new vice president of philanthropy. Danilowicz previously worked in fundraising for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod & the Islands.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Lowell-based Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union announced the appointment of Bertie Greer to its board of directors. Greer is currently the Rist Family endowed dean and professor of operations management at the Manning School of Business at UMass Lowell.

Massachusetts Housing Partnership

The Massachusetts Housing Partnership announced three new board members:

Country Bank President and CEO Mary McGovern

Newburyport Institution for Savings President and CEO Michael Jones

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston Executive Vice President Prabal Chakrabarti

MutualOne Bank

Framingham’s MutualOne Bank announced that Kimberly Tyler has been promoted to vice president, controller and treasurer.

The Savings Bank

The Savings Bank, based in Wakefield, announced that its First Financial Trust subsidiary has promoted two: Mariann Alford to senior vice president and trust officer and Andrew DiNuccio to vice president and investment officer.

Webster Five

Auburn-based Webster Five said it’s promoted Kate Gallo Megraw as its new COO, while she’ll continue in her role as chief information officer.