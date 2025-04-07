Personnel File – No. 401

Alltrust Credit Union

Fairhaven-based Alltrust Credit Union announced Justin Bouley, the corporate controller at Tech Etch Inc., has been named to its board of directors.

BayCoast Bank

Swansea-based BayCoast Bank announced that Kevin J. Briggs has been promoted to senior vice president of strategic initiatives and Elizabeth P. Ferreira has been promoted to vice president of finance operations.

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank announced it’s promoted Mary T. Dean, the bank’s current executive vice president and chief information officer, to be its new president and CEO. She succeeds Robert J. Paulhus Jr., who recently retired.

Country Bank

Ware-based Country Bank announced it’s hired Liz Chrystal as vice president of project management. Chrystal was previously vice president of portfolio management and delivery at Farm Credit Financial Partners, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Greylock Federal Credit Union

Pittsfield-based Greylock Federal Credit Union announced it’s promoted Chris Barry to vice president and business banking officer II.

Jack Conway

Hanover-based residential brokerage Jack Conway announced that it’s hired Jim Schlott to its digital marketing team. He was formerly a rentals manager with brokerage Compass, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The Savings Bank

Wakefield-based The Savings Bank announced that its wealth management subsidiary, First Financial Trust, has hired Sean Doucette as vice president and investment office in its Leominster office. He was previously a retirement plan advisor with Empower.