Personnel File – No. 406

The Boston Foundation

The Boston Foundation announced two new hires: Independent zoning and land-use expert Amy Dain joined the foundation’s Boston Indicators unit as a senior fellow, and Todd Sperry has joined the foundation itself as chief marketing officer. Sperry joins from the Boston Museum of Science, where he held the same title.

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank announced the election of a new member of its board of directors: Stephen O’Neil, an attorney at the Clinton law firm of Philbin & O’Neil LLC.

Country Bank

Country Bank, based in Ware, said it recently promoted four:

Jodie Gerulaitis to first vice president of community relations.

Alyson Weeks to first vice president of human resources and professional development.

Lorraine Askew and Melissa Stefanowich to assistant vice presidents and retail banking officers at the bank’s Ludlow and Belchertown branches, respectively.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union announced the promotion of William Ely to assistant vice president of collections.

Metro Credit Union

Chelsea-based Metro Credit Union announced it has promoted Robert Eydenberg to senior vice president of retail administration.

The Savings Bank

Wakefield-based The Savings Bank announced a new corporator has been elected for its holding company: Peter Milano, director of strategy and business development and director for the state Office of Business Development.