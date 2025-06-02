Personnel File – No. 407

BankFive

Fall River-based BankFive announced that Chief Operating Officer Catherine Dillon and SVP and Chief Human Resources Officer Christina Johnk were honored by the Massachusetts Bankers Association at the 2025 Women and Allies in Banking Conference. Dillon received the Achievement Award, while Johnk was named Champion for Women, recognizing their leadership, professionalism, and service in the banking industry.

BOND Brothers

Boston construction firm BOND Brothers announced it’s hired Suzanne Roeder as its chief financial officer. Roeder was most recently chief growth officer at Suffolk Construction.

Charles River Bank

Medway-based Charles River Bank announced it’s hried Kim Briggs to manage its Mendon branchj.

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank announced its appointed six new corporators.

David J. Baird is a tax assessor for the town of Clinton; Brigit M. Donohue is a dentist at Northborough Dental Associates; John P. Donohue is an attorney at Fuller Rosenberg Palmer & Beliveau in Worcester; Robert J. Paulhus, Jr. is the former president and CEO of Clinton Savings Bank; Robert G. Rivard is chief lending officer at Clinton Savings Bank; and Barry J. Whitney owns and operates Whitney Oil in Clinton.

Colliers

National commercial brokerage Colliers announced that it’s hired Scott Hutchinson away from fellow commercial brokerage CBRE to join its hospitality practice group. Hutchinson will split his time between Colliers’ Boston and New York City ofices.

Country Bank

Ware-based Country Bank announced that President and CEO Mary McGovern was elected to the Massachusetts Bankers Association board of directors.

Eastern Bank

Boston-based Eastern Bank announced that it’s hired David Ciolfi as a senior vice president and team leader for business development in its Cambridge Trust Private Banking division. Ciolfi was most recently a senior advisor at Citizens Private Wealth where he led private wealth efforts across Greater Boston, Connecticut, New York and Rhode Island.

Greylock Federal Credit Union

Pittsfield-based Greylock Federal Credit Union announced that it’s promoted Shari Beauchemin to manage its Elm Street branch in Pittsfield.

Haverhill Bank

Haverhill Bank announced that Gregory J. Shaw has been promoted to president, retaining his role as COO, and reporting to CEO and Chairman Thomas L. Mortimer.

Jack Conway

Hanover-based brokerage Jack Conway announced its Chairman and CEO Carol Bulman was honored with Massasoit Community College’s 2024 Education and Community Champion award. Bulman was recognized for her “significant contributions to the business community, her remarkable volunteerism, and her work as a partner with Massasoit,” the institution said.

Mechanics Cooperative Bank

Mechanics Cooperative Bank, based in Taunton, announced 10 promotions:

James Holmes to senior vice president of compliance and risk management

Brittany Whalon to customer experience manager

David Correia to vice president and senior credit analyst

Stephanie Wood to vice president and commercial lending operations manager

Silvia Chaves to branch admin support

Taylor Sisson to branch manager

Katelynn Francisco to assistant branch manager

Ariel Montanez to assistant branch manager

Natalie Davenport to senior BSA and security analyst

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank announced that its annual President’s Award was given to t Vice President Operations Officer Paul Shepardson and Accounting Manager Michael Sexton. The President’s Award is an opportunity to acknowledge those who consistently represent Monson Savings Bank’s mission and values.

The bank also announced it’s promoted Amber Messer to manage its Monson branch.

North Shore Bank

North Shore Bank, based in Peabody, announced it promoted Michael R. Wheeler to succeed Kevin M. Tierney Sr. as CEO. Tierney is transitioning to the role of executive chairman.

Rockland Trust

Hanover-based Rockland Trust announced it’s hired Matt Heath to its Investment Management Group. Heath will be a vice president and commercial financial consultant.

Suffolk Construction

Boston-based Suffolk Construction announced it’s hired Cotton McNutt to lead its “Mission Critical” division, handling data center construction.