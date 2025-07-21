Personnel File – No. 412

Bristol County Savings Bank

Bristol County Savings Bankannounced it’s hired Lois Gordon as vice president and human resources business partner. Previously she held a similar title at Brookline Bancorp, and worked for Blue Hills Bank as a human resources generalist.

Country Bank

Country Bank, based in Ware, said First Vice President of Community Relations Jodie Gerulaitis has received its annual President’s Platinum Award, the bank’s highest internal recognition and which recognizes “significant contributions to the bank and the communities it serves.”

Greater Boston Real Estate Board

The Greater Boston Real Estate Board announced it’s hired Jackie McCarthy as its new top lobbyist, with the title of director of government affairs. McCarthy previously held the same title at the national telecommunications firm JSI Inc.

Hancock Associates

Danvers-based engineering and surveying firm Hancock Associates announced it’s promoted Jason Ellis to survey manager.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank said it’s promoted Adriano dos Santos to retail banking and security officer. Dos Santos will continue to manage Monson Savings’ branch in Hampden, the bank said.

ULI New England

Development and planning trade group ULI New England said it’s hired Michaela Grenier as the newest program manager to lead its technical assistance panels and member programming efforts. Grenier was formerly a staffer at the advocacy nonprofit Livable Streets Alliance.