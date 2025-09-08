Personnel File – No. 418

BayCoast Bank

Swansea-based BayCoast Bank said it had promoted Greg Clarkin to vice president of treasury services.

The bank also promoted Stephanie Oster Wilmarth to vice president, team lead and business development relations manager.

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Think tank and business-backed advocacy group A Better City announced Walter Armstrong, former senior vice president of facilities and engineering at Boston’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, will be awarded one of five annual Norman B. Leventhal Excellence in City Building Awards, in the area of environment in his case.

BHHS Commonwealth Real Estate

Boston-based residential brokerage BHHS Commonwealth Real Estate announced Kelley Byrnes-Benkart has affiliated with its Franklin office.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Taunton-based Bristol County Savings Bank announced it has promoted Jann Alden and Darrin Sprague to first vice president of customer service and first vice president and information security officer, respectively.

Citi Private Bank

Citibank announced that its wealth management arm, Citi Private Bank, has hired Kristen McNamara as a banker in its Boston office. She was most recently the leader of “next-generation client engagement efforts” at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, JPMorgan Chase’s wealth management arm.

Country Bank

Ware-based Country Bank said Assistant Vice President and Commercial Lender Sarah Yurkunas was the inaugural recipient of the bank’s new PFS Community Champion Award. The award “honors an individual who demonstrates an exceptional commitment to volunteerism, both through Country Bank-sponsored initiatives and through personal dedication to causes that hold deep meaning for them,” the bank said.

DLA PIper

Think tank and business-backed advocacy group A Better City announced John Rattigan, a partner at Boston law firm DLA Piper, will be awarded one of five annual Norman B. Leventhal Excellence in City Building Awards, in the area of land use in his case.

Greylock Federal Credit Union

Pittsfield-based Greylock Federal Credit Union said it’s hired Amy K. Kanci as a vice president and business banking officer. Ganci was most recently a vice president at Holyoke-based PeoplesBank, with an unspecified portfolio.

The credit union also announced the hiring of William A. Fontes as a vice president and manager of business banking. He was most recently a senior vice president at Easthampton Savings Bank with an unspecified portfolio.

JLL

JLL announced its Capital Markets division has hired Jon Bryant and John Flaherty as managing directors to co-lead its multifamily investment sales and advisory team in New England. Bryant and Flaherty will be based in Boston and were most recently senior directors on Cushman & Wakefield’s multifamily advisory team.

Mass General Brigham

Think tank and business-backed advocacy group A Better City announced John Messervy, the former corporate director of design and construction at the Boston-based Mass General Brigham hospital chain, will be awarded one of five annual Norman B. Leventhal Excellence in City Building Awards, in the area of environment in his case.

North Shore Bank

North Shore Bank, based in Peabody, announced it’s hired Jill Karwowski as a commercial loan administrator and officer of the bank.

Reading Cooperative Bank

Reading Cooperative Bank announced it’s hired Adrienne Manninen and Pedro Rentas as assistant vice presidents and branch service officers in its Wakefield and Lawrence offices, respectively.

Rockland Trust

Hanover-based Rockland Trust announced it’s hired Wanda Straz-Mangiafico as a relationship officer in its treasury management division, to be based in Peabody.

The bank also announced the hiring of Robert Entwistle as a relationship manager in its retirement plan services division.

Standard Title & Escrow

Boston-based real estate law firm Standard Title & Escrow announced it’s promoted Rick Dunn to partner, and charged him with leading the establishment of the company’s new Westford office while also supporting its Nashua office.

The Savings Bank

Wakefield-based The Savings Bank announced it’s hired Allison Sullivan as its new senior vice president of human resources. Sullivan most recently held a similar role at Lowell-based Enterprise Bank.

Sundin Marketing

Sherborn-based Sundin Marketing announced it’s promoted Gabriella Grondalski to marketing manager and content strate