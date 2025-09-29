Personnel File – No. 421

Acella Construction

Rockland-based Acella Construction Corp. has hired Ryan LaVangie as vice president of sales and marketing. This will be LaVangie’s second stint with the company.

Bank of America

Bank of America announced that its Massachusetts region president, Miceal Chamberlain, has been named to the FIFA World Cup Boston 26 honorary board. The board brings together business leaders to provide strategic guidance to Boston 26, the nonprofit organization responsible for the Boston portions of the 2026 FIFA World Cup international soccer tournament, set to be held at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Colliers Boston

Kendin Carr, a vice president and investment sales specialist in the Boston office of commercial brokerage Colliers, has been named co-chair of ULI Boston/New England’s Real Estate Advisory Committee alongside current co-chair Jim Heffernan, who is the co-chair of Boston law firm Rich May’s commercial real estate division. The ULI Real Estate Advisory Committe guides the trade group’s technical assistance panel program, which helps communities work through planning challenges.

Davenport Companies

South Yarmouth-based real estate investment and development firm The Davenport Companies announced two employees have been honored with inductions into its 15-Year Club, in recognition for their time spent working for the company: Monique Andrade and Judy Wilson.

MountainOne Bank

North Adams-based MountainOne Bank announced that its insurance division has promoted Jennifer Smith to senior personal lines account manager.

National Development

Newton-based real estate investment and development firm National Development said it has hired Maura Moffatt as its new senior vice president and director of asset management. Moffatt joins the company after senior roles in asset and transaction management at he Fidelity Real Estate Group and Synergy Investments.

River Run Bancorp

River Run Bancorp, the mutual holding company for Newburyport Bank, Haverhill-based Pentucket Bank and Fitchburg-based Rollstone Bank & Trust, announced that it’s hired Charles Palmisano as an executive vice president and its legal counsel executive. He will replace Terrance McGinnis, who plans to retire this year.