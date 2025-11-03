Personnel File – No. 425

BHHS Commonwealth Real Estate

Realtor Ligia Morales has joined the Franklin office of BHHS Commonwealth Real Estate.

Country Bank

Paul Whitfield has joined Ware-based Country Bank as a retail banking officer.

ERA Key Realty

Realtor Allerene Frye has joined the Framingham office of ERA Key Realty.

Law Offices of Barry Crimmins

Real estate law veteran Barry Crimmins has joined Brooks & DeRensis. The former Law Offices of Barry Crimmins will continue its operations in Stoughton, and the combined firm will operate under the Brooks & DeRensis name.

Rockland Trust

Gary Cherry has joined Rockland-based Rockland Trust as its new vice president and Small Business Administration development officer. Rockland Trust also promoted Jennifer Christie and Scott Killgoar to district managers.