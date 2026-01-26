Personnel File – No. 432

Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank, a division of Beacon Bank & Trust, named its volunteer of the year. Christina Campo, manager of the bank’s Rutland, Vermont branch, was selected for the the number of hours she volunteered (over 200 in 2025), the variety of organizations she works with and because she actively participates in both company-sponsored events as well as personal activities. The Berkshire Bank Foundation will make a $1,000 contribution to the Rutland County Parent-Child Center, selected by Campo, in her honor.

Cape & Coast Bank

Hyannis-based Cape & Coast Bank announced a slate of five promotions:

Charlotte Green to residential and consumer lending sales and service manager

Matt Berry to residential mortgage loan officer and sales team leader

Jen Grivers to residential mortgage loan officer and sales team leader

Kim Olson to residential and consumer lending administration manager

Meghan MacDonald to loan production specialist.

Crestwood Advisors

Boston-based investment and wealth management firm promoted portfolio managers Jason Hendricks and Greg McSweeney to partners.

J Barrett & Company

Beverly-based residential brokerage J Barrett & Company announced that Kevin McMath has re-affiliated with the firm, and will be joining its Hamilton office as a Realtor. The brokerage did not identify McMath’s previous affiliation.

Reading Cooperative Bank

Reading Cooperative Bank announced two new hires: Eric Landers as senior vice president and chief credit officer, and Christopher Dias as vice president and treasury management officer. Landers comes to the bank from River Run Bancorp, the mutual holding company for Newburyport Bank, Pentucket Bank and Rollstone Bank & Trust, where he was a senior vice president and senior credit administration officer. Dias comes to Reading Cooperative from the recently-acquired Enterprise Bank, where he was a senior vice president and cash management advisor.