Personnel File – No. 434

Cape and Coast Bank

The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod announced that it was honoring Lisa Oliver, the former president and CEO of Hyannis-based Cape and Coast Bank, with its Creative Visionary Award, which “recognizes Lisa’s longstanding support of the arts and her commitment to giving back through her volunteerism and philanthropy,” the group said.

CATIC

CATIC, a Connecticut-based title insurance firm with operations in the Springfield region, announced a slate of promotions affecting its Massachusetts operations:

Nicole Clawson Pratt has been promoted to senior vice president and regional operations leader for New England, a newly created leadership role.

Jennifer Kallenbach has been promoted to senior vice president and regional underwriting manager for New England, a newly created leadership role.

Judith Braun has been promoted to senior vice president and regional sales manager for New England, a newly created leadership role.

The Community Development Partnership

The Community Development Partnership, a nonprofit community development corporation based in Orleans, named Andrea Aldana as its next president and CEO, starting March 29. Aldana is currently the organization’s chief program officer and has worked at the nonprofit since 2011. She’ll succeed Jay Coburn, who plans to retire after 13 years as president and CEO.

Lincoln Property Company

Boston-based real estate firm Lincoln Property Company announced it’s hired Mike Ogasapian as a senior vice president, covering Greater Boston’s northern suburbs for the company’s brokerage arm. Ogasapian was previously senior vice president at the Boston brokerage R.W. Holmes Commercial Real Estate.

MassDevelopment

MassDevelopment announced it’s hired Sandi Silk as its new executive vice president of real estate, a position that oversees the state economic development agency’s planning and predevelopment, development, asset management and engineering departments.

MutualOne Bank

MutualOne Bank announced it’s hired Carolyn Normand as its new chief credit officer. Normand comes to the Framingham-based bank from South Shore Bank, where she held the same title.

Newmark

Commercial brokerage Newmark announced it’s hired Steve Purpura for its Boston office as an executive vice chairman. Purpura previously headed Boston-based Beacon Capital Partners’ life science platform.

Perkins&Will

National architecture firm Perkins&Will announced that it’s hired Vicki Alani as a managing director and the new head of its 150-person Boston studio. She succeeds Yanel de Angel, who led Perkins & Will’s Boston practice since 2021, and has been named chief marketing officer. Alani was previously a senior principal at CBT Architects.

Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley

The Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley announced its 2025 award honorees following the trade group’s annual gala on Feb. 12. The RAPV named Carrie Blair, a Realtor at Keller Williams Pioneer Valley as its 2025 Realtor of the year and Margaret Bulatewicz of Liberty Bank as its affiliate of the year.

The Savings Bank

Wakefield-based The Savings Bank announced that it’s hired Philip Bracey as vice president and controller. He joins TSB from Winchester Co-operative Bank, where he was assistant vice president and controller.