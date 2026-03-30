Personnel File – No. 437

BankFive

BankFive President and CEO Anne Tangen was named a recipient of the One South Coast Chamber business organization’s Community Leadership Award. BayCoast Bank COO Nicholas Christ was also awarded the honor.

BayCoast Bank

Swansea-based BayCoast Bank said it’s promoted three staffers: Nicholas Christ to executive vice president and chief operating officer, and Heather Francis and Shawn Rioux to co-presidents of its wholly owned subsidiary BayCoast Mortgage.

Christ was also honored with the One South Coast Chamber business organization’s Community Leadership Award. BankFive President and CEO Anne Tangen was also awarded the honor.

The Bulfinch Companies

Boston developer The Bulfinch Companies announced it’s hired Emily Simard as vice president of leasing. Simard was formerly a senior leasing manager at Boston developer Samuels & Associates.

Charles River Bank

Charles River Bank announced it’s hired Kristina Ruggerio as the new manager of its Bellingham branch and an assistant vice president.

Dedham Savings

Dedham Savings announced that Keisha Shirley, manager of its South Boston branch, has been awarded with the bank’s Ebenezer Burgess 1831 President’s Award, recognizing “an employee who embodies the Bank’s values and culture,” Dedham Savings said in a statement.

ERA Key Realty

Northbridge-based residential brokerage ERA Key Realty announced that it’s named Jill M. Johnson to direct its Whitinsville office.

The brokerage also announced that Aljani Stanley has affiliated with its Auburn office as a Realtor.

Hancock Associates

Danvers-based engineering and surveying firm Hancock Associates announced it’s promoted Christina Essom to project manager.

Massachusetts Convention Center Authority

The Massachusetts Convention Center Authority announced the appointment of Ashley K. Carvalho as general counsel, along with the additions of Joyce Linehan as chief of staff, and Celina Barrios-Millner as chief of economic opportunity. Carvalho was previously senior legal counsel for Massport and assistant city attorney for former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. Linehan was formerly Walsh’s chief of policy and planning. Barrios-Millner was formerly a senior advisor to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and the chief of equity and inclusion under former acting Mayor Kim Janey.

MutualOne Bank

Framingham-based MutualOne Bank announced that it’s promoted David Burr to assistant vice president and senior portfolio manager.

Reading Cooperative Bank

Reading Cooperative Bank announced that it’s hired Jesús Suriel as its new vice president of community banking and development. Suriel previously spent 12 years at the former Enterprise Bank and Trust in Lowell, workign as a branch service manager and a vice president and business advisor.

The bank also announced it’s hired Delia Gautreaux, formerly of BrightBridge Credit Union, as a mortgage loan officer.

Skanska USA

Construction and development giant Skanska’s American arm has promoted Mark Lootz to vice president and account manager for New England, based in the company’s Boston office. Lootz will be responsible for sourcing and securing new projects in the commercial, education, healthcare and sports and recreation markets.

Workers Credit Union

Littleton-based Workers Credit Union announced it’s hired Jessica Favreau as a vice president and commercial lending officer. The credit union also promoted Kathleen Cote to vice president and small business development manager, John Decker to vice president and senior commercial lending officer, Alison Isaksen to vice president and commercial lending officer and Catherine Comerford to assistant vice president and business banking development officer.