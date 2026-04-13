Personnel File – No. 438

Bank of Canton
The Bank of Canton said it’s hired Robert Erasmi as senior vice president of retail & municipal banking and business development. He was previously the director of retail banking and community relations at Dedham Savings.
Beacon Bank
Boston-based Beacon Bank announced it’s hired Michael Dasaro as an assistant vice president and manager for its Braintree branch.
CBRE
CBRE’s Boston office has hired Shay Kenney for its office leasing business, focused on landlord representation, and Brook Howard for its capital markets team, focusing on investment sales. Kenney joins from JLL’s Cambridge leasing team and Howard joins from JLL’s capital markets team.
Clinton Savings Bank
Clinton Savings Bank announced three promotions: Linnea Miley to senior vice president of credit administration, Ken Ouellette to senior vice president and IT officer and Marianne Keenan to senior credit analyst and officer.
The Collaborative Companies
The Collaborative Companies, a Boston-based luxury residential brokerage, announced that Katie O’Neil and Rebecca Massi have been promoted to vice president. O’Neil will oversee senior marketing and sales management for several flagship projects such as The Ritz-Carlton Residences at Boston’s South Station Tower. Massi will lead the creative strategy for over $800 million in new development residential sales at the Raffles Back Bay tower, 1515 Commonwealth Ave. and other projects.
Cresa
Tenant-focused commercial brokerage Cresa said Boston-based executive managing principal Jack Burns has been recognized by the Massachusetts Real Estate & Finance Association with its annual McCall Leadership Award. The recipient of this award is considered an industry leader across a variety of mediums and is only eligible to win the award once during his or her career.
ERA Key Realty Services
Northbridge-based residential brokerage ERA Key Realty Services announced that Corbin Sasner, Alfred Dancy and Linda Desaulniers have joined its Worcester office as Realtors.
Fidelity Bank
Leominster-based Fidelity Bank said it’s named Rosa Maria Salas as a home loan specialist.
Foxfield
Foxfield, a Boston-based real estate investment and development company, said it’s hired Jillian Alves as vice president of investor relations. She previously held the same title at Boston developer The Davis Companies.
Greylock Federal Credit Union
Greylock Federal Credit Union announced it’s hired Charles Robertson as a senior vice president on its retail services team. Robertson was formerly the executive vice president and chief retail officer at Kitsap Bank in Port Orchard, Washington state.
Kaplan Construction
Boston-based general contractor and construction manager Kaplan Construction announced company President Nathan Peck was given the Brookline Community Development Corporation’s annual Community Engagement Champion award.
Lee Bank
Lee Bank announced that it’s promoted Laura Lohbauer to vice president of electronic banking.
Monson Savings Bank
Monson Savings Bank announced it’s hired John Williams to manage its Wilbraham branch and Jacob Johnson as assistant manager of its Hampden branch.
MountainOne Bank
North Adams-based MountainOne Bank announced that it’s promoted Sarah Bloom to operations manager and officer.
Rockland Trust
Rockland Trust announced it’s promoted David Morris to assistant vice president and business banking officer and hired Jessica Minot as government banking sales and service officer. Minot was previously the treasurer collector for the towns of Grafton and Uxbridge.
Rogerson Communities
Rogerson Communities, a Boston-based affordable housing, memory care, senior living and adult day health provider, announced it’s hired Joe Crisafulli as its new director of affordable housing. Crisafulli is a 39-year veteran of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
TruNorth Bank
Peabody-based TruNorth Banksaid it’s hired Stephen Jussaume as senior vice president and leader of its commercial lending team. Jussaume previously held a similar title at South Shore Bank.
The Savings Bank
The Savings Bank, based in Wakefield, said it’s hired Brian Scalisi as vice president and commercial banking officer. Scalisi was previously a vice president and commercial relationship manager at Metro Credit Union.