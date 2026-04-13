Personnel File – No. 438

Bank of Canton

The Bank of Canton said it’s hired Robert Erasmi as senior vice president of retail & municipal banking and business development. He was previously the director of retail banking and community relations at Dedham Savings.

Beacon Bank

Boston-based Beacon Bank announced it’s hired Michael Dasaro as an assistant vice president and manager for its Braintree branch.

CBRE

CBRE’s Boston office has hired Shay Kenney for its office leasing business, focused on landlord representation, and Brook Howard for its capital markets team, focusing on investment sales. Kenney joins from JLL’s Cambridge leasing team and Howard joins from JLL’s capital markets team.

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank announced three promotions: Linnea Miley to senior vice president of credit administration, Ken Ouellette to senior vice president and IT officer and Marianne Keenan to senior credit analyst and officer.

The Collaborative Companies

The Collaborative Companies, a Boston-based luxury residential brokerage, announced that Katie O’Neil and Rebecca Massi have been promoted to vice president. O’Neil will oversee senior marketing and sales management for several flagship projects such as The Ritz-Carlton Residences at Boston’s South Station Tower. Massi will lead the creative strategy for over $800 million in new development residential sales at the Raffles Back Bay tower, 1515 Commonwealth Ave. and other projects.

Cresa

Tenant-focused commercial brokerage Cresa said Boston-based executive managing principal Jack Burns has been recognized by the Massachusetts Real Estate & Finance Association with its annual McCall Leadership Award. The recipient of this award is considered an industry leader across a variety of mediums and is only eligible to win the award once during his or her career.

ERA Key Realty Services

Northbridge-based residential brokerage ERA Key Realty Services announced that Corbin Sasner, Alfred Dancy and Linda Desaulniers have joined its Worcester office as Realtors.

Fidelity Bank

Leominster-based Fidelity Bank said it’s named Rosa Maria Salas as a home loan specialist.

Foxfield

Foxfield, a Boston-based real estate investment and development company, said it’s hired Jillian Alves as vice president of investor relations. She previously held the same title at Boston developer The Davis Companies.

Greylock Federal Credit Union

Greylock Federal Credit Union announced it’s hired Charles Robertson as a senior vice president on its retail services team. Robertson was formerly the executive vice president and chief retail officer at Kitsap Bank in Port Orchard, Washington state.

Kaplan Construction

Boston-based general contractor and construction manager Kaplan Construction announced company President Nathan Peck was given the Brookline Community Development Corporation’s annual Community Engagement Champion award.

Lee Bank

Lee Bank announced that it’s promoted Laura Lohbauer to vice president of electronic banking.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank announced it’s hired John Williams to manage its Wilbraham branch and Jacob Johnson as assistant manager of its Hampden branch.

MountainOne Bank

North Adams-based MountainOne Bank announced that it’s promoted Sarah Bloom to operations manager and officer.

Rockland Trust

Rockland Trust announced it’s promoted David Morris to assistant vice president and business banking officer and hired Jessica Minot as government banking sales and service officer. Minot was previously the treasurer collector for the towns of Grafton and Uxbridge.

Rogerson Communities

Rogerson Communities, a Boston-based affordable housing, memory care, senior living and adult day health provider, announced it’s hired Joe Crisafulli as its new director of affordable housing. Crisafulli is a 39-year veteran of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

TruNorth Bank

Peabody-based TruNorth Banksaid it’s hired Stephen Jussaume as senior vice president and leader of its commercial lending team. Jussaume previously held a similar title at South Shore Bank.

The Savings Bank

The Savings Bank, based in Wakefield, said it’s hired Brian Scalisi as vice president and commercial banking officer. Scalisi was previously a vice president and commercial relationship manager at Metro Credit Union.