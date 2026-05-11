Personnel File – No. 441

The Architectural Team
Chelsea-based The Architectural Team, also known as TAT, announced a dozen promotions:
- Phil Renzi, Anddrew Stebbins, Meghann Van Doorn and Anthony Vivirito were elevated to associates
- Al Donovan, Ryan Hagler, Kasumi Humphries, Jim Podesky and Nathan Thomas were promoted to the executive track
- Danielle Eckrich was named director of administration
- Kristen Parry was promoted to senior marketing coordinator and pursuits lead
- Meghan Wynn was promoted to controller.
Bank of New England
Salem, New Hampshire-based Bank of New England said it’s hired Christine Flaherty as a senior lender and senior vice president. She joins the bank from an unspecified position at Berkshire Bank.
Beacon Bank
Boston-based Beacon Bank’s chief banking officer, Michael McCurdy, was given the Stan Black Leadership Award by the disabilities services nonprofit Triangle Inc. The award “recognizes individuals whose dedication and guidance have made a lasting impact on Triangle’s mission and long-term success,” the nonprofit said.
BHHS Commonwealth Real Estate
Natick-based residential brokerage BHHS Commonwealth Real Estate announced that the four agents of Page Realty have affiliated with the firm: broker/owner Al Rao and Realtors Al Marques, Anne St. Vrain and Chris Rao.
Bristol County Savings Bank
Taunton-based Bristol County Savings Bank announced it’s promoted Tim Chaves to executive vice president and chief revenue officer.
CHAPA
Boston-based housing advocacy group CHAPA, formally the Citizens’ Housing and Planning Association, announced it’s hiring Eric Shupin as its new CEO, replacing Rachel Heller. Shupin was most recently deputy chief of staff for policy at the state Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities.
Dedham Savings
Dedham Savings announced its hired Kadian Morrison as vice president and manager of its Walpole branch.
Eastern Bank
Boston-based Eastern Bank announced it’s promoted Senior Vice President Yongmei Chen to commercial group director of community development lending. Chen succeeds Pamela Feingold, who held the post until her passing on March 16.
J Barrett & Company
Beverly-based residential brokerage J Barrett & Company announced that Scott Saulnier has affiliated with its Cummings Center office3 in Beverley.
Margulies Perruzzi
Boston architecture firm Margulies Perruzzi announced the promotions of four staffers to associate principal: Caitlin Greenwood, Jenna Meyers, Àlvaro Ribeiro and Josh White.
River Run Bancorp
Newburyport-based River Run Bancorp, the mutual holding company for Newburyport Bank, Rollstone Bank & Trust and Pentucket Bank, said it’s hired Edith K. Joyce as a senior vice president and treasury services director.