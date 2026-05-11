Personnel File – No. 441

The Architectural Team

Chelsea-based The Architectural Team, also known as TAT, announced a dozen promotions:

Phil Renzi, Anddrew Stebbins, Meghann Van Doorn and Anthony Vivirito were elevated to associates

Al Donovan, Ryan Hagler, Kasumi Humphries, Jim Podesky and Nathan Thomas were promoted to the executive track

Danielle Eckrich was named director of administration

Kristen Parry was promoted to senior marketing coordinator and pursuits lead

Meghan Wynn was promoted to controller.

Bank of New England

Salem, New Hampshire-based Bank of New England said it’s hired Christine Flaherty as a senior lender and senior vice president. She joins the bank from an unspecified position at Berkshire Bank.

Beacon Bank

Boston-based Beacon Bank’s chief banking officer, Michael McCurdy, was given the Stan Black Leadership Award by the disabilities services nonprofit Triangle Inc. The award “recognizes individuals whose dedication and guidance have made a lasting impact on Triangle’s mission and long-term success,” the nonprofit said.

BHHS Commonwealth Real Estate

Natick-based residential brokerage BHHS Commonwealth Real Estate announced that the four agents of Page Realty have affiliated with the firm: broker/owner Al Rao and Realtors Al Marques, Anne St. Vrain and Chris Rao.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Taunton-based Bristol County Savings Bank announced it’s promoted Tim Chaves to executive vice president and chief revenue officer.

CHAPA

Boston-based housing advocacy group CHAPA, formally the Citizens’ Housing and Planning Association, announced it’s hiring Eric Shupin as its new CEO, replacing Rachel Heller. Shupin was most recently deputy chief of staff for policy at the state Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities.

Dedham Savings

Dedham Savings announced its hired Kadian Morrison as vice president and manager of its Walpole branch.

Eastern Bank

Boston-based Eastern Bank announced it’s promoted Senior Vice President Yongmei Chen to commercial group director of community development lending. Chen succeeds Pamela Feingold, who held the post until her passing on March 16.

J Barrett & Company

Beverly-based residential brokerage J Barrett & Company announced that Scott Saulnier has affiliated with its Cummings Center office3 in Beverley.

Margulies Perruzzi

Boston architecture firm Margulies Perruzzi announced the promotions of four staffers to associate principal: Caitlin Greenwood, Jenna Meyers, Àlvaro Ribeiro and Josh White.

River Run Bancorp

Newburyport-based River Run Bancorp, the mutual holding company for Newburyport Bank, Rollstone Bank & Trust and Pentucket Bank, said it’s hired Edith K. Joyce as a senior vice president and treasury services director.