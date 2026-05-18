Personnel File – No. 442

Bank of Canton

The Bank of Canton announced that it’s hired Kenneth Ryvicker to its leadership team as senior vice president and senior lending officer. Prior to joining Bank of Canton, Ryvicker was a senior vice president at Rockland Trust, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Beacon Bank

Boston-based Beacon Bank said it’s hired J. Douglas Dixon as its commercial banking team leader for Massachusetts. He was previously a managing director at Santander Bank for its New England market.

Cape & Coast Bank

Hyannis-based Cape & Coast Bank said it’s promoted Christine Parent to vice president and commercial relationship manager Vanessa Kusy to small business specialist and manager of its Marston Mills branch.

The Davis Companies

Boston-based developer The Davis Companies announced it’s promoted Quentin Reynolds to president and chief investment officer, succeeding Stephen Davis following the latter’s elevation to CEO.

Ionic Development Company

Boston-based real estate firm Ionic Development Company announced it’s hired Michael Morizio as a project manager.

MutualOne Bank

Framingham-based MutualOne Bank said it’s named Brian Lagarto to the board of directors. Lagarto is an angel investor focused on unspecified industries.

Needham Bank

Needham Bank announced it’s hired Brian Ledwith as a senior vice president and senior relationship manager on its structured finance team. He was previously executive vice president and chief lending officer at MutualOne Bank in Framingham.

Suffolk

John Fish, CEO at Boston-based construction giant Suffolk, was recently given the Jack and Lewis Rudin Award for Service to New York City by the New York Building Congress. The award recognizes “his leadership in the construction industry and longstanding civic and philanthropic contributions,” Suffolk said.

TruNorth Bank

Peabody-based TruNorth Bank said it’s hired Michael Roberge as a vice president of commercial lending. Roberge comes to the bank from the former HarborOne Bank, where he was a vice president and business development officer, according to his LinkedIn page.

The bank said it also promoted Megan Shea, Julieann Garland and Colin Scott to assistant vice president.