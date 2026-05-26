Personnel File – No. 443

Beacon Bank

Boston’s Beacon Bank announced that Leslie Joannides-Burgos, director of retail banking for the Boston region, has been given Mass Bankers’ 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award during its annual Women & Allies in Banking Conference.

ERA Key Realty

Northrbidge-based residential brokerage ERA Key Realty announced that Stacy M. White has affiliated with its Worcester office as a Realtor.

Greylock Federal Credit Union

Greylock Federal Credit Union, based in Pittsfield, said it’s hired John Rose as a vice president of commercial lending and promoted Tara McCluskey to senior vice president and lending officer. Rose was formerly a senior vice president of consumer lending at Rhinebeck Bank.

Hanscom Federal Credit Union

Hanscom Federal Credit Union announced that it’s hired a new chief legal officer, Johan Seo. He was most recently chief risk officer and general counsel at Workers Credit Union in Littleton.

MutualOne Bank

MutualOne Bank announced that its president and CEO, Kristin Carvalho, was given Mass Bankers’ 2026 Champion for Women award at its annual Women and Allies in Banking Conference

Rockland Trust

Rockland Trust announced three new hires:

Palmira G. Azevedo as vice president and relationship manager in its Investment Management Group’s Rhode Island office

Scott Baughman as vice president and relationship manager in its Investment Management Group’s Boston office

Amy Cassin as vice president and commercial banking officer in its New Hampshire commercial banking office

Azevedo was formerly a senior wealth advisor at Washington Trust Wealth Management. Baughman was formerly a senior wealth advisor and a portfolio advisor at GW&K Investment Management and BNY Mellon Wealth Management. Cassin was formerly a vice president and business banking relationship manager at Bangor Savings Bank.

In addition, Rockland Trust announced that it’s promoted Mike Ponchak to vice president and commercial banking officer.

The Sarkis Team

Boston-based The Sarkis Team, affiliated with luxury residential brokerage Douglas Elliman, announced that Adam Pettitt, an agent based in New Hampshire’s vacation destination Lakes Region, has affiliated with the team.