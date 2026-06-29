Personnel File – No. 448

BayCoast Bank

BayCoast Bank, based in Swansea, announced that its Casey Brouthers, its senior vice president, chief risk officer and general counsel, was named to ICBA Independent Banker’s Annual 40 Under 40: Community Bank Leaders list. The ICBA is a trade group for community banks.

Boston Municipal Research Bureau

The Boston Municipal Research Bureau, a business-backed watchdog group, awarded its 2026 Shattuck Public Service Awards to nine city of Boston employees, including Catie Cahill-Holloway, the director of supportive housing for the Mayor’s Office of Housing, and Alla Ziskin, deputy director of GIS at the Boston Planning Department. The award recognizes “integrity, initiative, and commitment to the public good.”

Country Bank

Ware-based Country Bank announced a slate of promotions:

Angela Barahona to first vice president and cash management team lead

Jennifer Bujnevicie to first vice president and retail banking regional manager

Cristina Consalvo to vice president of marketing

Sarah Yurkunas to vice president and commercial lender

Kimberly Eaton to assistant vice president and retail banking officer

Kelloy Kemp to assistant vice president and retail lending officer

Jannelle Soucia to assistant vice president and retail lending officer

MountainOne Bank

North Adams-based Mountain One Financial, the mutual holding company for Mountain One Bank and Taunton-based Mechanics Cooperative Bank, announced it’s hired Edward Alfieri to senior vice president of operations following the holding company merger between its two constituent banks. Alfieri was previously senior vice president of operations and transformation at the former HarborOne Bank, which was acquired by Eastern Bank last year.

MutualOne Bank

Framingham-based MutualOne Bank announced that Patricia Reinhardt has been named to its board of directors. Reinhardt is managing partner of businesses advisory firm Tiller and Company.

River Run Bancorp

River Run Bancorp, the mutual holding company for Newburyport Bank, Pentucket Bank and Rollstone Bank & Trust, said it’s hired Adam Bronkella as a senior vice president and commercial loan administration manager. Bronkella was previously a vice president and senior manager of loan closing and documentation at Citizens Bank, according to his LinkedIn page.

South Shore Bank

Weymouth-based South Shore Bank announced that CEO Jim Dunphy was awarded GROW Associates’ annual Community Impact & Leadership Award at the nonprofit’s 2026 gala. GROW Associates works to empower adults with developmental disabilities to live, work and thrive in their communities.