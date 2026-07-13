Personnel File – No. 450

Boston Planning & Development Agency

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu appointed Felicia Jaques, principal developer and manager at mixed-income housing developer Maloney Development, to a seat on the Boston Planning & Development Agency board.

Beacon Bank

Boston-based Beacon Bank said it’s hired Ricardo Rodrigues as the new manager for its Needham Heights branch.

Cape & Coast Bank

Hyannis-based Cape & Coast Bank announced five promotions:

Jason Bordun to first vice president and information systems mManager

Bob Martin to first vice president and investment executive

Andrea Merianos to first vice president and learning and development officer

Lauren Connolly to vice president and human resources business partner

Liz Griswold to assistant vice president and senior compliance and risk analyst

Colliers Boston

Commercial brokerage Colliers said it’s hired Tim McGeary and Brett Curtis as a senior vice president and vice president, respectively, in its Boston multifamily investment sales team. McGeary joins Colliers from Northeast Private Client Group, where he was a vice president advising clients on the sale of multifamily and development properties. Curtis joins from Northmarq, where he was a vice president., and previously worked at Northeast Private Client Group, where he helped expand the firm’s multifamily brokerage platform.

Country Bank

Ware-based Country Bank said it’s given First Vice President of Asset Mitigation Dale Mazanec its 2026 President’s Platinum Award, the bank’s highest employee recognition.

ERA Key Realty

Northborough-based ERA Key Realty Services said that Gary Reed has affiliated with its Auburn office as a Realtor, and that John W. Capistran has affiliated with its Spencer office as a Realtor.

Gardiner & Theobald

New York City-based project management and construction consultancy Gardiner & Theobald said it’s hired Jeff Birenbaum as a partner, based in its Boston office and charged with helping expand the firm’s infrastructure, program management and public sector business lines across North America.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Lowell-based Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union said it’s promoted Kelly Jackson to assistant vice president and digital officer.