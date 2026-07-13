Personnel File – No. 450

Boston Planning & Development Agency
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu appointed Felicia Jaques, principal developer and manager at mixed-income housing developer Maloney Development, to a seat on the Boston Planning & Development Agency board.
Beacon Bank
Boston-based Beacon Bank said it’s hired Ricardo Rodrigues as the new manager for its Needham Heights branch.
Cape & Coast Bank
Hyannis-based Cape & Coast Bank announced five promotions:
- Jason Bordun to first vice president and information systems mManager
- Bob Martin to first vice president and investment executive
- Andrea Merianos to first vice president and learning and development officer
- Lauren Connolly to vice president and human resources business partner
- Liz Griswold to assistant vice president and senior compliance and risk analyst
Colliers Boston
Commercial brokerage Colliers said it’s hired Tim McGeary and Brett Curtis as a senior vice president and vice president, respectively, in its Boston multifamily investment sales team. McGeary joins Colliers from Northeast Private Client Group, where he was a vice president advising clients on the sale of multifamily and development properties. Curtis joins from Northmarq, where he was a vice president., and previously worked at Northeast Private Client Group, where he helped expand the firm’s multifamily brokerage platform.
Country Bank
Ware-based Country Bank said it’s given First Vice President of Asset Mitigation Dale Mazanec its 2026 President’s Platinum Award, the bank’s highest employee recognition.
ERA Key Realty
Northborough-based ERA Key Realty Services said that Gary Reed has affiliated with its Auburn office as a Realtor, and that John W. Capistran has affiliated with its Spencer office as a Realtor.
Gardiner & Theobald
New York City-based project management and construction consultancy Gardiner & Theobald said it’s hired Jeff Birenbaum as a partner, based in its Boston office and charged with helping expand the firm’s infrastructure, program management and public sector business lines across North America.
Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union
Lowell-based Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union said it’s promoted Kelly Jackson to assistant vice president and digital officer.